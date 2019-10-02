Benelli Leoncino 250 Likely To Launch On 5th October

The Benelli Leoncino takes its styling cues from the Leoncino 500 and is powered by a 249cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine

Benelli will likely launch the Leoncino 250 on October 5th, 2019. The upcoming 250cc Scrambler will be Benelli’s entry-level offering for the Indian market and will be positioned below the TNT 300. The Leoncino 250 will go on sale exactly after two months Benelli introduced the Leoncino 500 in India.

The Leoncino 250 takes its entire styling cues from the recently launched Leoncino 500 Scrambler. The motorcycle features a lion motif on the front fender, full LED headlamp with integrated LED DRL lamps, full digital instrument console, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a single-piece seat, and a tyre hugger at the rear with mounted number plate holder.

The Leoncino 500 uses a steel trellis frame and depends on an upside-down suspension setup at the front and monoshock setup at the rear. The braking duties of the motorcycle are handled by a petal disc brake on both ends. A dual-channel ABS is also offered as a standard for the safety of the rider. The baby Leoncino uses a 110/70-R17 at the front and wide 150/60-R17 rear tyres.

Powering the Leoncino 250 is a 249cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-valve, fuel-injected motor. The unit paired with a six-speed gearbox produces about 25.5 bhp of peak power at 9,250 rpm and 21.2 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. The power output is slightly higher compared to the TNT 25 which was discontinued a year ago.

The Benelli Leoncino 250 does not have any direct rival and thus will be the only 250cc Scrambler body styled motorcycle on sale in the country. Benelli will likely price the Leoncino 250 Scrambler aggressively and like we already mentioned above, could be offered as their new entry-level offering in India.

The Leoncino 250 will likely be priced around Rs 1.8-2 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle will come with a three-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty as standard. Benelli has also started accepting pre-bookings for the Imperiale 400 retro-styled cruiser as well. The Imperiale 400 will rival directly against the RE Classic 350 and the Jawa 300 when it finally launched here on 25th October.