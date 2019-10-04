Benelli Leoncino 250 Launched In India At Rs. 2.5 Lakh

By
Team GaadiWaadi
-
Benelli-Leoncino-250-1

Benelli dealerships across the country have started taking bookings for the 249cc single-cylinder Leoncino 250 as well

The Leoncino 250 shares its underpinnings and borrows visual styling cues from the bigger, Leoncino 500 already on sale in India. The 250 sports a scrambler-styled design with a single-seat layout, teardrop shaped fuel tank and a number tyre-hugging number plate holder. It also boasts a circular LED headlamp with DRLs, a horizontal cylindrical tail lamp at the rear, along with LED indicators.

The Leoncino 250 is based on a tubular trellis-styled chassis. The engine on offer is a BS6-compliant single-cylinder 249cc motor that churns out 25.8 PS of peak power at 10,500 rpm and 21.2 Nm of torque at 9,000 rpm and is paired to a 6-speed transmission. The power figures have gone down a bit from the previous 28.5 PS/21.6 Nm seen on the TNT 25, the bike it replaces in the Benelli lineup.

The bike comes with 17-inch alloy wheels with 110/70 and 150/60 section tyres at the front and back respectively. The wheels are clamped by 41 mm inverted forks at the front and preload-adjustable mono-shock at the rear. It also gets petal disc brakes on both the wheels (280 mm front, 240 mm rear), along with dual-channel ABS.

Benelli-Leoncino-250-3

Benelli offers a digital LCD instrument cluster along with a uniquely designed tachometer, compared to the Leoncino 500’s analogue unit. The three paint-schemes on offer are Italian Red, Titanium Grey and Pearl Brown.

The bike that the Leoncino 250 is based on, the bigger Leoncino 500 was launched in India at a price of Rs. 4.79 lakh (ex-showroom) earlier this year. But, the price of the 249cc model has been kept down at Rs. 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it compete against Honda CB300R and the KTM 390 Duke.

Benelli-Leoncino-250-2

However, it will directly rival the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X and the Bajaj Dominar 400. Benelli has already started taking bookings for the Leoncino 250 for a token amount of Rs. 6,000, with deliveries set to commence by the end of this month.