Benelli Leoncino 250 Launched In India: 5 Things To Know

The Leoncino 250 Scrambler is the most affordable offering from Benelli and it is powered by a 249cc, single-cylinder unit

Benelli has launched the Leoncino 250 Scrambler in India recently. The Leoncino 250 is currently the most affordable product in the Benelli lineup and is positioned below the TNT 300.

Here are the five things that you should know about the Benelli Leoncino 250

1. Looks like baby Leoncino 500

The baby Leoncino takes its styling cues from the Leoncino 500 Scrambler that was launched in August 2019. The Leoncino 250 features a full LED headlamp and an integrated LED daytime running lamp at the front.

Just like its bigger sibling, the Leoncino 250 also gets a lion emblem positioned on the front fender. Some other highlights include full digital display, a wider single-piece handlebar, a peanut-shaped fuel tank and a sleek and compact looking tail section.

2. Packs plenty of modern features

The Leoncino 250 has a retro appeal but also gets plenty of modern bits to attract the attention of the buyers. Like we already mentioned above the motorcycle features LED headlamp at the front and an integrated horse shoe shaped LED DRL lamps, a rectangular-shaped full digital instrument cluster with a blue backlight display, LED taillamp and indicators.

3. Powertrain detail

The Leoncino 250 is powered by a 249cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that features a double overhead camshaft with 4-valves per cylinder. The unit paired with a 6-speed gearbox produces about 25.4 bhp of peak power at 9,250 rpm and 21Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm.

4. Premium hardware on offer

The motorcycle uses a tubular frame chassis and is suspended by 41mm upside-down forks up front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. The braking duties of the motorcycle are handled by a 280mm petal disc brake at the front and 240mm disc brake at the rear. A dual-channel ABS is also offered as standard for the safety of the rider.

5. Pricing, availability, and rivals

Benelli has launched the Leoncino 250 in India priced at Rs 2.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom). The buyers can book the motorcycle by visiting their nearest Benelli dealership and paying a token amount of Rs 6,000. The Leoncino 250 directly rivals against the KTM Duke 250, Gixxer 250 and the Jawa 300 motorcycle.