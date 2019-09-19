Benelli Leoncino 250 (Bajaj Dominar Rival) India Launch Likely Soon

The Benelli Leoncino 250 takes its entire styling cues from the Leoncino 500 and is powered by a 249cc, single-cylinder motor

Benelli recently launched the Leoncino 250 Neo retro scrambler in Malaysia. The motorcycle is a smaller version of the Leoncino 500 that was introduced recently in India. The Leoncino 250 retails at RM 14,688 which translates to roughly around Rs 2.51 lakhs. If Benelli decides to launch this motorcycle in India then it will rival directly against the likes of the Bajaj Dominar 400 and the Royal Enfield Classic 350.

The Benelli Leoncino 250 made its world debut at the EICMA 2017 alongside the TRK 251 adventure tourer. It gets a full LED headlamp towards the front housed inside a retro-styled round headlamp cluster.

The motorcycle also features a fully digital instrument cluster, a muscular-looking fuel tank that can hold up to 17 litres of fuel and a single-piece seat. As far as its suspension setup is concerned the Leoncino 250 features a 41mm upside-down telescopic fork towards the front and adjustable monoshock absorbers with 51mm travel towards the rear.

The motorcycle is powered by a 249cc, 4-valve, single-cylinder, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled motor. The unit paired with a six-speed gearbox produces about 25.5 bhp of peak power at 9,250 rpm and peak torque of 21.2 Nm at 8,000 rpm. The motorcycle has a kerb weight of 153 kilograms.

The Benelli Leoncino gets 17-inch alloy wheels on both ends shod with 110/70-section Pirelli Angel ST tyres at the front and 150/60-section Metzeler Sportec M5 rear tubeless tires at the rear. The braking duties of the motorcycle are handled by a 280mm disc brake towards the front and 240mm rear disc brake. A dual-channel ABS is offered as standard for the safety of the rider.

The Leoncino 250 is available in three colour options Pearl Brown, Italian Red, and Titanium Grey. Although we are not exactly sure at this moment Benelli will likely launch the Leoncino 250 towards the end of 2019 or by early 2020. As far as the prices are concerned, expect the upcoming motorcycle to be priced at around Rs 1.8-2.0 lakh (ex-showroom).