Benelli Launches Imperiale 400 (RE Classic 350 Rival), Priced At Rs. 1.69 Lakh

Benelli Imperiale 400 is priced attractively in India with a best-in-class warranty of three years and two-year complimentary free service

Benelli India announced the commencement of the pre-bookings for the Imperiale 400 towards the end of September 2019. It has today been launched in India at an attractive price of Rs. 1.69 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India) and comes with best-in-class 3-year/unlimited km standard warranty and complimentary insurance for 2 years.

The Benelli Imperiale 400 goes up squarely against the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the Jawa duo that have also been performing well. The Italian manufacturer has had a topsy-turvy run in the Indian market and is looking to make a comeback with the Imperiale 400. Part of its resurgence with Mahavir Group, the Imperiale 400 is hoped to stir up the 350-400 cc retro class.

It can be reserved for an initial down payment of Rs. 4,000 and is offered in Red, Black and Chrome colour schemes. The retro classic derives design influence from the Benelli-MotoBi range of the ’50s. It takes power from a 373.5 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, four-stroke, SOHC, fuel-injected engine that kicks out 21 PS at 5,500 rpm and 29 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,500 rpm.

It is connected to a five-speed transmission. Built on the double-cradle steel tubular frame. the Benelli Imperiale 400 features rubber tank grips for better holding of the knee, split seat arrangement, upscale chrome garnish, twin-pod instrument cluster, round-shaped headlamp, chrome finished fenders, single-piece black grab rail and a handlebar set up for relaxed riding characteristics.

The Benelli Imperiale 400 measures 2,170 mm in length, 820 mm in width and has a height of 1,120 mm with 1,440 mm wheelbase and 780 mm seat height. It has minimum ground clearance of 165 mm and hits the weighing scale at 205 kilograms with a fuel tank capacity of 12 litres.

It is suspended on 41 mm telescopic front forks and pre-load adjustable rear suspension. The stopping duties are handled by 300 mm single front disc and two-piston floating calliper alongside a 240 mm single rear disc brake. It rides on 100/90-19 section front and 130/80-18 section rear tyres with dual-channel ABS system as standard.