Benelli Imperiale 400 VS Jawa Classic 300: Spec Comparison

Find out whether the upcoming Imperiale 400 has what it takes to rival against the Jawa Classic 300 or not

Benelli has recently announced to launch the Royal Enfiled Classic rival ‘Imperiale 400’ in India soon. The good news is that the Italian (now Chinese) two-wheeler manufacturer has started accepting booking for the upcoming cruiser Imperiale 400. If everything goes according to plan, Benelli will launch the Imperiale 400 on October 21st in India.

The upcoming cruiser will also rival the Jawa 300. Both the Jawa and the Imperiale 400 offers a retro styling and single cylinder motors with plenty amount of torque available at lower down the rpm range.

Benelli Imperiale 400 vs Jawa 300: Styling Comparison

The upcoming Imperiale 400 features a retro-styled round-shaped halogen headlamp at the front, followed by a twin-pod analog instrument cluster. The teardrop-shaped fuel tank and the sprung rider saddle and a separate pillion seat will remind you of the Classic 350 in many ways. The motorcycle also gets chrome finished engine and pea shooter exhaust that helps keep the old school vibe alive.

Jawa brand made a comeback last year and the anticipations were quite high keeping the Jawa motorcycle’s history in mind. The Jawa 300 that was launched alongside the Jawa 42 will immediately remind you of the original offering from the 1970’s era.

The motorcycle gets a round-shaped retro-styled headlamp at the front, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank and a single-piece seat. What will attract everyone’s attention though are the twin exhaust pipes finished in chrome. The motorcycle also gets ample of chrome treatment on the fuel tank, engine, headlamp bezel, indicators, rearview mirrors, and even the rear shocks cover.

Benelli Imperiale 400 vs Jawa 300: Engine Comparison

Powering the Imperiale 400 is a 373.5cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with fuel injection. The unit paired with a 5-speed gearbox produces about 19 bhp of peak power at 5,500 rpm and 28 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm. The Benelli Imperiale cruiser gets a 12 Litre fuel tank and the cruiser has a kerb weight of almost 200 kilograms.

The Jawa 300, on the other hand, is powered by a 293cc, liquid-cooled, Single Cylinder, DOHC unit. The unit paired with a 6-speed gearbox produces about 28 bhp of peak power at 6500 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 5000 rpm. The motorcycle has a fuel tank capacity of 14 Litre and a kerb weight of 170 kilograms.

Specs Imperiale 400 Jawa 300 Engine 373.5cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected, SOHC air-cooled engine 293cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected, DOHC liquid-cooled engine Peak power 20.4PS at 5500rpm 27.2PS Max Torque 28Nm at 3500rpm 28Nm at 5000rpm Gearbox 5 speed 6 speed

Benelli Imperiale 400 vs Jawa 300: Suspension and brakes

The Benelli Imperiale 400 uses a double-cradle steel tube frame underneath and is suspended by telescopic forks upfront and dual shock absorbers at the rear. The braking duties of the cruiser are handled by a 300 mm disc at the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear. The cruiser gets a dual-channel ABS as standard for the safety of the rider.

The Jawa 300 on the other hand also uses a double-cradle frame. The suspension duties of the motorcycle are handled by a telescopic fork at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear.

The barking duties of the motorcycle are handled by a 280 mm disc brake at the front and a 153 mm drum brake at the rear. There is also an option of a rear disc brake available as well. An option of a single and dual-channel ABS are both offered with the motorcycle (depending on the variants).

Benelli Imperiale 400 vs Jawa 300: Prices Comparison

Benelli has plans to heavily localize the motorcycle to keep the pricing aggressive but you can still expect the motorcycle to be priced in between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 2.3 lakh (ex-showroom). The Jawa 300, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 1,64 Lakh (ex-showroom).

Benelli Imperiale 400 vs Jawa 300: Comparison verdict

The Benelli Imperiale 400 cruiser get a conventional frame, suspension and an air-cooled engine. Honestly, there is nothing too exciting about this motorcycle to brag about and it will also be an expensive offering in the 350cc segment.

Its rival the Jawa 300 on the other hand, gets a liquid-cooled engine and a lower kerb weight compared to its rival and it attracts the attention of those buyers who loves a bit more performance on the long open highway.