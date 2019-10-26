Benelli Imperiale 400 VS Bajaj Dominar 400: Spec Comparison

Find out whether the newly launched Imperiale 400 cruiser has what it takes to compete with the fully loaded Bajaj Dominar 400

Benelli India has finally launched its most anticipated cruiser the Imperiale 400 in India. This Imperiale 400 is positioned below their newly introduced Leoncino 250 Scrambler and is currently their most affordable offering in India. The recently launched motorcycles rival against Bajaj’s flagship offering the Dominar 400 and the Royal Enfield’s 350 range of motorcycles.

Benelli Imperiale 400 VS Bajaj Dominar 400: Styling Comparison

The Imperiale 400 takes its styling cues from Benelli’s MotoBi range that was produced during the 1950’s. The cruiser features a retro-styled round halogen headlamp set up at the front, twin-pod instrument cluster, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, well-padded split seats, and a pea-shooter type exhaust setup. Benelli has also used an extensive amount of chrome on the engine and exhaust to add a retro vibe.

The Dominar 400, on the other, hand looks quite modern and gets some premium features that come in the form of a new full-LED headlamp, a fully digital instrument cluster, muscular looking fuel tank, well-padded split seats, and a LED taillamp at the rear.

The updated 2019 model that was launched recently in India features few updates on the LED headlamp, while the secondary digital instrument cluster positioned on the fuel tank provides some vital information including gear indicator and odometer. The motorcycle also features a redesigned side stand and rearview mirrors as well. The updated motorcycle also gets a bungee hook underneath the pillion rider seat.

Benelli Imperiale 400 vs Bajaj Dominar 400: Engine Comparison

The Benelli Imperiale 400 is powered by a 399cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke, air-cooled BS4, SOHC engine with electronic fuel injection. The unit paired with a six-speed gearbox produces about 20 bhp of peak power at 5500 rpm and 29 Nm of peak torque at 4500 rpm.

The Dominar 400 is powered by a 373.3cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, DOHC engine. The unit paired with a six-speed gearbox produces about 39 bhp of peak power at 8650 rpm (4 bhp more than its predecessor) and 35 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The Dominar also gets a slipper clutch as standard.

Specs Benelli Imperiale 400 Bajaj Dominar 400 Engine single-cylinder, four-stroke, air-cooled BS4 SOHC engine single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected DOHC engine Displacement 399cc 373.3cc Power Output 20 Bhp @ 5500 rpm 29 Nm @ 4500 rpm Torque Output 35 Nm @ 7,000 rpm 29 Nm @ 4500 rpm Gearbox 6 speed 6 speed

Benelli Imperiale 400 vs Bajaj Dominar 400: Suspension and brakes

The Benelli Imperiale 400 depends on a 41mm telescopic forks at the front and preload-adjustable dual shock absorbers at the rear. The braking duties of the motorcycle are handled by a 300mm disc brake up front and a 240 mm disc brake at the rear. The motorcycle gets a dual-channel ABS as standard.

The Bajaj Dominar 400 on the other hand, uses a new 43 mm USD front forks at the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock setup at the rear. The braking duties of the motorcycle are handled by a 320 mm disc brake at the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear. A dual-channel ABS is also offered as a standard for the safety of the rider.

Benelli Imperiale 400 vs Bajaj Dominar 400: Price Comparison

The Benelli Imperiale 400 is priced at Rs 1.69 lakhs (ex-showroom). The Bajaj Dominar 400, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 1.90 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Benelli Imperiale 400 vs Bajaj Dominar 400: Comparison verdict

The recently launched Benelli Imperiale 400 added a new option for those buyers who are planning to get their hands on a cruiser within a budget. However, its rival the Dominar 400 on the other hand, offers a lot of premium features including a full LED headlamp, full digital instrument cluster, updated suspension setup and more power and torque. However, the Dominar is almost Rs. 20,000 more expensive than the Imperiale 400 which can also be a big deciding factor for many buyers.