The pre-bookings of long-awaited Benelli Imperiale 400 have commenced in India for a minimum down payment of Rs. 4,000

Benelli India has today announced the commencement of the pre-bookings for the Imperiale 400 that will go up against the top-selling Royal Enfield Classic 350. The highly popular RE Classic motorcycle series never really had worth rivals until the Jawa duo came into play late last year and the resurgent Benelli is looking to make a big impact in the field by introducing its Imperiale 400 in India.

The retro classic motorcycle has been confirmed to be available in Red, Black and Chrome colour schemes. To make the offering attractive to the customers, the Italian manufacturer is offering a standard warranty of three years or unlimited kilometres. The reservation can be made at all the authorised Benelli dealerships present in the country or through online with an initial down payment of Rs. 4,000.

The Imperiale 400 takes inspiration from the iconic Benelli-MotoBi range manufactured in the 1950s and its deliveries are scheduled to begin from Diwali onwards. Vikas Jhabakh is the Director of Mahavir Group that spearheads Benelli’s operations in India through Adishwar Auto Ride India (AARI). It has established an assembly plant for Benelli in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh.

The facility produces and imports Benelli range of motorcycles from Italy and South-East Asian countries. The Benelli Imperiale 400 is powered by a 373.5 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that is good enough to pump out a maximum power output of 20 PS at 5,500 rpm and 28 Nm of peak torque delivered at 3,500 rpm.

The powertrain is mated to a five-speed transmission. The retro motorcycle has an attractive design and is built on the double-cradle steel tubular frame. It comes equipped with features such as rubber tank grips for better knee holding, a split seat setup, premium chrome garnish, dual-pod instrument cluster, retro round-shaped headlamp unit, chrome fenders, black single piece grab rail and a relaxed handlebar positioning among others.

A dual-channel ABS system should be in the offing with 300 mm front disc and two-piston floating calliper alongside 240 mm rear disc doing braking duties. Benelli may not miss this opportunity to grab volumes in the Indian market as the Imperiale 400 could be priced around Rs. 2 lakh (ex-showroom).