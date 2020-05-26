Benelli 600RR Faired Sportsbike Leaked; Likely India-Bound

Benelli 600RR will have plenty in common with next generation TNT 600i; likely global debut in the coming months

A set of leaked images on the internet shows what could possibly be a game-changer for Benelli. The Italian premium bike manufacturer is expected to make a big impact in the middleweight space with what has supposedly been christened the 600RR, a faired sportsbike. In recent years, Benelli has been known for its compact premium motorcycles and it has made a comeback to India via a new partnership.

The Benelli 600RR stands in accordance with the RR moniker as it comes with a sharper nose and fairing while the twin headlamp unit equally attractive. You could also see the air inlet that will scoop the air into the engine with a bubble-type fairing. The body panels are certainly sharper but the body graphics is rather subtle and sporty all the same.

The fuel tank is masculine and the sleek mirrors mounted on the front fairing are painted in black colour. The blue, white and black shades on the Benelli 600RR are complemented by the black seat that is lowly positioned for the rider. The step-up setup meets a compact rear profile and it looks similar to the forthcoming TNT 600i, spied in China a few weeks ago.

We can expect the next generation Benelli TNT 600i and 600RR to have plenty in common in terms of mechanicals and features. The naked motorcycle could feature TFT instrument console, backlit controls and keyless ignition and they can be expected on the RR as well. The all-important powertrain will be a 600 cc inline four-cylinder engine shared with the next-gem 600i.

It generates a maximum power output close to 80 bhp and it will be paired with a six-speed transmission. The power and torque figures in the 600i could be retained on the 600RR as well. It will also be equipped with Brembo brake system and Bosch 9.1MB ABS for safety. The 600RR could be unveiled in the coming months before reaching international markets.

With the premium motorcycle space vastly growing in India, we do believe Benelli will consider launching the 600RR locally in the near future, mostly sometime next year. It has the potential to lock horns against Honda CBR650R and Kawasaki Ninja 650 among others.