Benelli 502C Power Cruiser Launched In India At Rs. 4.98 Lakh

Benelli 502C derives power from the same 500 cc parallel twin-cylinder engine producing 46.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 46 Nm of peak torque delivered at 6,000 rpm

Benelli’s India division has today announced the launch of its 502C power cruiser in the domestic market and is priced at Rs. 4.98 lakh (ex-showroom) and reservations have commenced across the brand’s showrooms in India with an initial token of Rs. 10,000. The Benelli 502C is instantly recognisable for its power cruiser stance, resembling the Ducati Diavel.

It has plenty in common with the Leoncino 500 and the TRK 502 as the same 500 cc parallel twin-cylinder engine is utilised. It is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 46.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 46 Nm of peak torque delivered at 6,000 rpm. The powertrain is linked with a six-speed transmission. The Benelli 502C is loaded with a number of features.

The equipment list of the Benelli 502C comprises a TFT instrument cluster, LED headlamp, LED turn indicators and LED tail lamp setup, standard Anti-lock Braking System, adjustable front footpegs, 41 mm upside-down front forks, monoshock rear suspension, a fuel tank of 21.5 litres capacity, 280 mm front disc brakes, single 240 mm rear disc and so on.

The Benelli 502C does not have any direct competitor in the premium space and it has been sensibly priced. It will go up against CF Moto models in the 650 cc range, Kawasaki Vulcan S, and the Royal Enfield 650 Twins amongst others. As for the dimensions, the power cruiser has a ground clearance of 170 mm and it tips the weighing scale at 216 kg.

The seat height stands at 750 mm and the wheelbase stretches to 1,600 mm as similar to the Ducati Diavel 1260. It has a swooping bodywork with a masculine tank section while the exposed trellis frame and stubby seat give a sporty appeal. The first model from Benelli India’s ‘Naked’ line of motorcycles costs around Rs. 30,000 more than the Leoncino 500 and Rs. 14,000 more than the 502X adv.

It has been made available in cognac red and black matte paint schemes and is expected to make a strong impact. Other highlights in the Benelli 502C are 17-inch alloy wheels, relaxed upright handlebar position, Pirelli Angel GT tyres, and so on.