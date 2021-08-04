Benelli 502C Power Cruiser Detailed In Walkaround Video

The newly-launched Benelli 502C is priced quite lower than the competition, and here’s a walkaround video that gives an in-depth look at the motorcycle

After tackling the annoying state of lockdowns and partial-lockdowns for over a year now, many of us want to get out on the roads and munch miles. A power cruiser makes for a perfect machine to do this job. Well, Benelli has introduced its own version of one, in the form of Benelli 502C. Being priced at Rs. 4.98 lakh, ex-showroom, it does make for an affordable offering in the middle-weight cruiser segment.

However, the question that needs to be answered is, what all does the Benelli 502C has on offer? In a quest to find out the answer, we came across a detailed walkaround video of the Benelli 502C from the YouTube channel of Dino’s Vault. In the video, the host takes the viewers through all the details of the motorcycle.

No doubt, the Benelli 502C is a handsome looking motorcycle. It has a tinge of an Italian design marvel in its overall looks, which is not a bad attribute at all. A mass-forward stance for a cruiser is indeed appealing to the eyes, and we admit, folks at Benelli have performed a good job with its design.

The front-end gets beefy upside-down forks, along with an all-LED headlamp that looks like a robot’s face. The tank gets a tear-drop shape, very typical of cruiser motorcycles. The rider seat is set low, while the pillion seat is set high. All of it makes the Benelli 502C look much like the Ducati Diavel. Even the tail lamps design is inspired by the latter.

The Benelli 502C sources power from the familiar 500 cc twin-cylinder motor that also serves the Benelli TRK 502 range. With the potential to churn out a peak power output of 47.5 Hp and 46 Nm of max torque, it isn’t the most powerful motor of the lot. The gearbox is a 6-speed unit and sends power to the rear wheel via a chain drive mechanism.

The 502C rides on 17-inch wheels, shod with Pirelli Angel GT tyres. Other highlights include an all-digital instrument console, adjustable clutch lever, twin-barrel exhaust muffler, and an exposed trellis frame. In the Indian market, the Benelli 502C competes with the Kawasaki Vulcan S only.