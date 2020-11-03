Benefits Worth Upto Rs. 43,000 Available On Honda H’Ness CB350 – Details

This festive season, Honda is offering some interesting finance schemes on the H’ness CB350, with benefits of up to Rs. 43,000

With Diwali just around the corner, the Indian automobile market is full of brilliant offers and discounts at the moment. Every year, during the festive season, vehicle sales get a major boost. To amplify that and attract the maximum possible crowds, manufacturers offers a lot of lucrative deals on their vehicles. Honda Motorcycles and Scooter India (HMSI) is doing the same with the recently-launched Highness CB350 as well.

The Honda H’ness CB350 was introduced in the Indian market on 30th September 2020, and has managed to garner a majorly positive response. To ensure that the motorcycle sells in good numbers, Honda is offering extremely attractive finance schemes on it. The company is offering a 100 per cent finance option, with an extremely low rate of interest (5.6 per cent), for a limited period of time.

According to Honda, the low interest rate on the motorcycle results in effective savings of up to Rs. 43,000 compared to regular market rates. Other than that, the company is also offering a low EMI scheme, starting from just Rs. 4,999, which makes the motorcycle extremely accessible to buyers, especially those on a tight budget.

The Highness CB350 is powered by a 348.36cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder motor, capable of generating 21.07 PS and 30 Nm of maximum power and torque, respectively. It comes paired to a 5-speed gearbox, and gets a slip and assist clutch as well. The motorcycle has a bass-heavy, thumping exhaust note, just like its biggest competitor, the Royal Enfield Classic 350.

The Honda H’ness gets a retro-inspired design and relaxed riding ergonomics, and is underpinned by a half duplex cradle frame. The bike also offers brilliant equipment and features, including a semi-digital instrument cluster (with Bluetooth-enabled turn-by-turn navigation) and a torque control system.

Apart from that, Honda also offers dual-channel ABS and alloy wheels as standard. The Honda H’ness CB350 is priced between Rs. 1.85 lakh and Rs. 1.90 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and is only available in Honda BigWing dealerships. It competes with Royal Enfield and Jawa motorcycles, along with Benelli Imperiale 400.