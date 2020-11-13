Benefits Worth Up To Rs. 2.5 lakh Available On Kia Carnival During This Diwali

Kia Motors India is offering some pretty substantial Diwali benefits on the Carnival MPV, which also includes a free maintenance package

Kia Motors has had a brilliant sales run in India since the brand’s introduction in our market last year, primarily due to the popularity of the Seltos. The newly-launched Sonet is also quickly gaining sales numbers, and has already become one of the top-selling vehicles in our market. However, Kia’s flagship model in India, the Carnival, hasn’t had the same amount of success.

The Carnival MPV was introduced in India at the beginning of this year, as a luxury offering. It was available in three trim levels – Premium, Prestige, and Limousine – with multiple seating configurations. Its high price tag ensured that the MPV remained a low-volume niche product. To increase sales during this Diwali season, Kia is offering some attractive offers and deals on the Carnival.

There are no cash discounts on the Kia Carnival, although exchange bonuses are available and select customers can avail corporate discounts as well. Kia is also offering a free AMC (Annual Maintenance Contract) for three years. Thus, on the top-spec Limousine variant, the maximum value of benefits reaches up to Rs. 1.92 lakh.

On the Prestige and Premium trims, you get all of the above, along with a free rear seat entertainment system (10.1-inch dual touchscreen system for the second row, standard on Limousine trim), which increases the value of maximum benefits to Rs. 2.5 lakh! These benefits are available for a limited time only, till 31st November 2020.

Powering the Kia Carnival is a 2.2-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel engine, capable of developing 200 PS of maximum power and 440 Nm of peak torque. This motor comes paired to an 8-speed automatic gearbox only, which sends power to the front wheels.

There are a lot of premium features on offer on the Carnival, like tri-zone automatic climate control, power-operated rear sliding doors, dual-panel electric sunroof, cabin air purifier, captain seats with calf-rests, and a power-operated tailgate. The price of the Carnival MPV ranges from Rs. 24.95 lakh to Rs. 33.95 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). It doesn’t have any direct rivals in the Indian market, but can be considered as a premium alternative to the Toyota Innova Crysta.