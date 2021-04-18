Benefits Of Up To Rs. 65,000 Available On Renault Triber In April 2021

Renault Triber MPV is available with discount offers worth up to Rs. 65,000 this month (April 2021), along with special finance schemes

Last month, Renault launched the MY2021 Triber in the Indian market, which offered a few additional features and dual-tone paint options. With the update, the price of the Renault MPV increased by up to Rs. 15,000. To offer some relief to its potential buyers, the manufacturer is offering a few attractive deals on the Triber this month.

The MY2021 Renault Triber (latest model) doesn’t have any cash discounts on it, although an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 is available. On the older version, buyers can avail a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 on VIN 2021 models, while on VIN 2020 models, the discount value is higher, at Rs. 25,000. Regardless of the model year, a corporate discount of up to Rs. 10,000 and an additional loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000 are also being offered.

Renault is also offering a rural offer worth Rs. 5,000 on the MPV, which is only available for farmers, sarpanch, and gram panchayat members. The rural offer cannot be availed alongside the corporate discount. It should be noted that on the RXE trim of the Triber, only a loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000 is available.

Apart from that, Renault is offering a low interest rate of 6.99 per cent, on a loan amount of Rs. 3.15 lakh for a tenure of 18 months. The interest can vary depending on the amount and tenure, and the finance offers are at the sole discretion of Renault finance. In case the loan scheme isn’t available in the buyer’s state, an additional exchange bonus of Rs. 5,000 would be offered.

Under the hood, Renault Triber has a 1.0-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-3 petrol engine. This powerplant can generate a peak power and torque of 72 PS and 96 Nm, respectively, and is available with two transmission options – a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT.

The price of Renault Triber currently starts at Rs. 5.30 lakh, going all the way up to Rs. 7.82 lakh (ex-showroom prices, New Delhi). Its closest rivals in the Indian market are Datsun Go Plus and Maruti Ertiga, although the Renault MPV can also serve as an alternative to hatchbacks like Maruti Swift, Ford Figo, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, etc.