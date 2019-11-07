Baojun RS-3 Launched In China – Seltos/Creta Rival

Baojun’s new mid-size SUV RS-3 could come to India in the near future under the MG badge

Baojun, a joint venture between General Motors (GM) and the Chinese auto-making giant Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation (SAIC), has introduced a new five-seat mid-sized SUV called the RS-3 in China.

The SUV is slotted under the Baojun 530 in its Chinese lineup, a rebadged version of which is sold in India as MG Hector. The Baojun RS-3 is priced between 71,800 Chinese Yuan (Rs 7.21 lakh) to 89,800 Chinese Yuan (Rs 9 lakh), and is available in four variants.

In terms of size, the Baojun RS-3 has a length of 4,305 mm, a width of 1,748 mm, is 1,597 mm tall and has a 2,550 mm long wheelbase. These dimensions put the SUV up against the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the Indian market, and the Kia KX3 and Hyundai ix25 (upcoming Creta) in China, in terms of size.

Let’s compare the size of the RS-3 with the cars it will rival if it does come to India, i.e. next-gen Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos –

Dimensions Baojun RS-3 Kia Seltos Length 4,305 mm 4,315 mm Width 1,748 mm 1,800 mm Height 1,597 mm 1,620 mm Wheelbase 2,550 mm 2,610 mm

The car shares its traits with its larger sibling, the RS-5 in terms of styling, and features the same split-headlamp design featured on the MG Hector paired with a large front-grille. On the sides, the SUV gets large wheel arches along with plastic fender flares, and a floating roof design.

Dimensions Baojun RS-3 Hyundai ix25 (Next-gen Creta) Length 4,305 mm 4,300 mm Width 1,748 mm 1,790 mm Height 1,597 mm 1,622 mm Wheelbase 2,550 mm 2,610 mm

Inside the cabin, the car gets an all-black treatment along with red contrast stitching. A large floating touchscreen infotainment system can be seen sitting in the middle of the dash, along with a flat-bottom steering wheel. All the physical buttons are housed on the centre console in slim housings, which complements the overall minimalistic design.

The RS-3 also features the manufacturer’s latest connected car-tech which allows remote lock/unlock and AC functions along with geofencing. You can also equip your RS-3 with a Bosch driver assistance system which will provide Level 2 automation.

Baojun is offering the car with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 103 HP of max power, and can be paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a CVT.