Baojun E300, E300 Plus Mini EVs Revealed With Up To 305 Km Range

Baojun E300 and E300 Plus have 260 km and 305 km range respectively and they will be launched later this year in China

The Baojun E300 and E300 Plus have been completely revealed giving us the necessary details we need to know about the duo. The former can be had as a two-seater or a three-seater depending on your preference while the latter will be made available only as a four-seater. The Baojun E300 small electric vehicle has a length of 2,525 mm, width of 1,647 mm and height of 1,588 mm.

The wheelbase length stands at 1,750 mm and the three- as well as four-seat configurations will offer roomier cabin while the bootspace capacity gets reduced. The cars under the SAIC-General Motors-Wuling joint venture for Baojun boast futuristic zero-emission based technologies. The Baojun E300 Plus has not had its exterior pictures and proportions revealed yet.

The Baojun E300 derives power from an electric motor capable of producing 39 horsepower from a 16.8 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack and the E300 Plus is more powerful by making 55 horsepower. Both are equipped with Artificial Intelligence based interactive system for creating 360-degree safety cockpit. Baojun believes the new E300 range’s personalised seat layout can bring smart mobility space expanding the borders.

They also get advanced connectivity features. The Baojun E300 and E300 Plus will go on sale later this calendar year. The E300 is claimed to have a maximum range of 260 km while the E300 Plus can do 305 km on a single charge. The small eco-friendly vehicles are shod on 12-inch wheels and 145/70 tyres.

The cutesy exterior of the Baojun E300 comprises of rectangular split LED headlamps and the cockpit done up in black colour is separated from the wheels, bumper with vertical LED light strip and lower portion of the EV in a unique colour. Whether they will spawn MG-based EVs or not is yet unknown.