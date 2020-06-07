MG Hector, Baojun 530, Chevy Captiva & Wuling Almaz – A Deep Look

The Baojun 530 SUV has acted as the donor for rebadged models like MG Hector, Chevrolet Captiva and Wuling Almaz

MG Motor India made a strong impression in the domestic market ever since it made debut last year with the Hector. The five-seater will spawn a three-row variant known as the Hector Plus in the coming months. Since the British manufacturer is owned by SAIC of China, the Hector has several similarities with one of subsidiaries of its parental brand.

The Hector is based on the Baojun 530 that has been in production since January 2018 in China. With SAIC wanting to go global, the platform sharing and commonalities between its subsidiaries are inevitable and the Baojun 530’s architecture has perhaps been used at large. Alongside giving rise to MG Hector, it is also marketed in Indonesia under the Wuling brand, christened the Almaz.

Launched in February 2019, the Wuling Almaz is manufactured in Indonesia with 43.5 per cent of components sourced locally. It is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 140 hp and Bosch-designed CVT. It also resembles its donor and the Hector in terms of equipment being offered such as the vertically positioned 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The seven-seater version of the Wuling Almaz was unveiled in July 2019 at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show with a new voice command system and is equipped with third row AC blower while a lower-spec variant without premium amenities like panoramic roof, cruise control, leather seats and climate control also debuted.

The Baojun 530 has a smaller sibling with several similarities called the 510 and it, in turn, gave birth to Chevrolet Groove as the 530’s platform has been extensively used for badge engineering operations. The 530 is the second generation Chevy Captiva launched back in November 2018. Expect for the badge swap and minor cosmetic changes, it is a Baojun 530 under the skin.

It was sold in many Latin markets including Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Chile and Uruguay before reaching Indonesia as well as the Middle East, and it can be bought in five- and seven-seat configuration. MG’s next all-new model for India will be the Gloster, which is based on the Maxus D90 while the possible arrivals like G10 MPV and RC6 sedan are also rebadged Maxus G10 and Baojun RC6 respectively.