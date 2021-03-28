Bank Of Baroda Offers Car Loans With 0% Processing & Part Payment Charges

Bank Of Baroda Car Loans focus on offering a hassle-free car buying experience to the customers with a number of initiatives

Bank of Baroda has embarked on a mission to make car buying choices easy for discerning customers through a number of initiatives. As the requirements to own a personal car for daily transportation increases due to a number of reasons, the new campaign holds plenty of significance for the potential buyers in planning their purchase.

The bank has introduced the #EkForeverRishta campaign across the country in multiple languages to create awareness and make new car purchases hassle-free. Putting customers at the front as their major priority, Bank of Baroda has devised a number of innovative ideas and schemes and is providing class-leading offers pertaining to passenger vehicle purchase.

As part of wanting the consumers to realise their dreams and putting smiles on their faces through #EkForeverRishta, Bank of Baroda is fully committed to individual services with campaigns focussed on customer satisfaction and a heartwarming experience. With unwavering commitment, it endeavours to avail convenient car loans with a staggering 90 per cent of the on-road price.

In addition, car seekers do not need to pay any prepayment fee, which certainly prompts more people to come on-board to purchase cars as they wish across different segments and the low-cost EMI is another impressive initiative. With #EkForeverRishta campaign, Bank of Baroda offers a starting EMI of Rs. 1,514 per lakh (all terms and conditions applied) while online in-principle sanction and quick disbursal can also be availed at the convenience of the customers.

Baroda Car Loans are available to salaried employees, businessmen, professionals, corporates as well as NRIs and PIOs with attractive interest rates and a range of benefits irrespective of the loan amount can also be had. The loan borrowers go through quick processing and minimal documentation as well under #EkForeverRishta.

Irrespective of the segment, loans for new cars of up to Rs. 1 crore are availed and thus owning a luxury car of your dreams is not far from reality. For the existing home loan borrowers with a good credit history, Bank of Baroda gives a concession of 0.25 per cent on their car loan interest rate. The repayment period or tenure for car loans is up to a maximum of 84 months and it further enhances the convenience factor.

The #EkForeverRishta campaign enables faster loan processing, low-cost EMI amounts, minimum documentation, online in-principle sanction and quick disbursal to give customers a top-notch buying experience while purchasing their new cars through Baroda Car Loans.

For more details about their philosophy, click here