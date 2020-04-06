Baleno, Elite i20, Altroz, Glanza, Polo, Jazz – March 2020 Sales Analysis

A drop in sales right before the rollout of BSVI norms and situation of lockdown across the country, every premium hatchback has suffered a huge drop in its demand in March 2020

The entire country has been under lockdown since over ten days now, which means, various industries, including the auto sector, has been suffering some huge setbacks. Combined with the low demand in ahead of the BSVI rollout, the lockdown has pretty much-spelled havoc for the car market.

The effect has been so bad that almost ever car on sale in the country has suffered from huge sales drop in YoY basis. Here’s a look at the sales performance of the premium hatchbacks.

Maruti Baleno, the most popular B2-segment hatchback, has suffered from a 34 per cent drop in the sales. Compared to 17,264 units sold in March 2019, the premium small car has found only 11,406 buyers in March 2020. The Hyundai Elite i20, which is the second most popular model in its segment, has seen a drop of whopping 72 per cent. Its sales fell from 12,172 units to 3,455 units last month on YoY basis.

Next, we have the Toyota Glanza, which sold a decent 1,533 units. There’s no point of reference for last year as the car was not available back in March 2019. Similar is the case with the newly launched Tata Altroz, which has found 1,147 buyers. The Ford Freestyle, which is a pseudo crossover based on the Figo, has sold 340 copies in March 2020. This is a huge 77 per cent drop from 1,480 units in March 2019.

Model March 2020 March 2019 Growth Maruti Baleno 11,406 17,264 -34% Hyundai i20 3,455 12,172 -72% Toyota Glanza 1,533 0 – Tata Altroz 1,147 0 – Ford Freestyle 340 1,480 -77% VW Polo 105 1,342 -92% Honda Jazz 0 1,078 -100%

On the sixth spot, we have the Volkswagen Polo. The premium hatchback from the Indian subsidiary of the German auto giant could find only 105 buyers last month. This is a massive 92 per cent drop from 1,342 cars sold in March 2019. The Polo recently received a BSVI petrol motor. Every other variant, including the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and turbo-diesel engines in the GT line, have been taken off the shelves.

Finally, the last model in the list is the Honda Jazz. The only hatchback in its carmaker’s lineup has seen sales falling by 100 per cent from 1,078 units in March 2019 to 0 units last month. This is because the company has stopped the production of the BSIV Jazz. The BSVI version will likely launch later this month.