Bajaj’s First Electric 2W ‘Chetak Chic Electric’ India Launch On 16th October

Bajaj ‘Chetak Chic Electric‘ will be the first electric two-wheeler from the homegrown brand and is expected to be launched later this month

The Bajaj Chetak scooter is making a comeback in India as an all-new generation model and is expected to spawn two versions: one is a regular IC-engined with mild hybrid and the other is an electric variant. Bajaj Auto pulled out of the scooter segment several years ago with lack of good product range.

It is preparing to make a strong statement with the reincarnation of the iconic Chetak brand. Top-notch companies such as Honda, Suzuki, TVS and Yamaha are present in both motorcycle and scooter spaces, and they are enduring huge benefits with dual market share.

However, despite having Pulsar series, Platina, Discover and CT100 Bajaj could not offset the absence in steadily growing scooter segment in India. The Chetak was a household name in the 1990s and has an emotional factor just as the Vikrant-made V15 entry-level cruiser.

Bajaj will try to utilise the Chetak’s evocative nameplate to its advantage. The new generation Chetak likely to employ a 125 cc single-cylinder engine and be positioned as an entry-level premium scooter. It will likely rival against Piaggio Vespa 125, TVS Ntorq, Honda Grazia and the newly launched Suzuki Burgman Street 125.

The Pune-based brand has a second variant of the Chetak waiting in the pipeline and it is the first battery-powered two-wheeler from them. Information regarding the drivetrain is sparse at the moment but expect a good range on a single charge with decent top speed capability.

The Bajaj Chetak Chic Electric will share design cues with the regular Chetak we would suspect and could come equipped with comfortable long riding characteristics courtesy of long seat and tall windshield. Other important features are all-digital instrument panel, Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, charging socket, USB charger and so on. Expect the zero-emission variant of the Chetak to be launched by mid of this month along with the IC-engined version.