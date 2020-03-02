Bajaj’s Domestic Sales Drop By 21% In Feb 2020 – Pulsar, Avenger, Chetak

In the month of February 2020, Bajaj Auto posted 3,54,913 units as against 3,93,089 units with 10 per cent de-growth overall

Bajaj Auto registered a total of 1,46,876 units in the month of February 2020 with Year-on-Year sales de-growth of 21 per cent as 1,86,523 units were sold during the same month the previous year. As for the exports, Bajaj certainly hit a home run as it saw 15 per cent YoY growth as 1,63,346 units were shipped against 1,41,462 during Feb 2019.

Overall, the Chakan-based manufacturer endured a cumulative total of 3,10,222 units last month as against 3,27,985 units during the same period twelve months ago with 5 per cent volume decline. On the commercial side of affairs, Bajaj ended up with 38 per cent Year-on-Year decline as only 21,871 units were sold.

During the corresponding month in 2019, Bajaj recorded 35,183 units of commercial vehicles in sales. As for the exports, Bajaj shipped 22,820 units as against 29,921 units during the same month last year with 24 per cent de-growth. Cumulatively, Bajaj met with 31 per cent de-growth in the CV department.

Particulars Feb-20 Feb-19 Change % 2-WHEELERS DOMESTIC 1,46,876 1,86,523 -21 EXPORTS 1,63,346 1,41,462 15 SUB-TOTAL 3,10,222 3,27,985 -5 COMMERCIAL VEHICLES DOMESTIC 21,871 35,183 -38 EXPORTS 22,820 29,921 -24 SUB-TOTAL 44,691 65,104 -31 TOTAL (2-WH + CV) DOMESTIC 1,68,747 2,21,706 -24 EXPORTS 1,86,166 1,71,383 9 TOTAL 3,54,913 3,93,089 -10

When the two-wheeler and commercial vehicle sales are combined, Bajaj’s domestic volumes stood at 1,68,747 units as against 2,21,706 units with 24 per cent sales decline in the second month of the year. As for the exports, the homegrown brand shipped 1,86,166 units as against 1,71,383 units with 9 per cent volume increase.

Totally, in February 2020, Bajaj registered 3,54,913 units as against 3,93,089 units with 10 per cent de-growth. The popular Pulsar range comprising of the 125, 150, 180F, 220F and NS 200 has already been updated to meet BSVI emission standards and the brand’s first electric scooter, Chetak, went on sale in January 2020.

Bajaj-owned KTM brand has also released BSVI motorcycles recently and the Husqvarna brand made its local debut with the quarter litre Vitpilen and Svartpilen twins. They use the same powertrain as the Duke 250 and come with slipper clutch as standard. The Husqvarna motorcycles are not too aggressively priced due to their premium nature.