Bajaj Urbanite Electric Scooter Spied Testing Again, Launch Expected Soon

The Bajaj Urbanite Electric Scooter will come with a pentagonal headlamp, LED DRL, and stylish alloy wheels

By now it has become fairly well known that Bajaj Auto Ltd has been working on readying its first-ever offering for the country’s fast-growing electric two-wheeler market. Expected to be sold as the Bajaj Urbanite, the upcoming electric scooter was recently spotted testing on the public roads of Pune.

The latest spy images showcase the rear section of the Bajaj Urbanite. While the thick camouflage conceals the details of the posterior, what’s clearly evident from earlier images is that the electric scooter will split LED taillamps, a single-piece grab rail for the pillion and backlit switchgear.

Another set of images has also revealed that the Bajaj Urbanite would have a pentagon-shaped headlamp, LED DRLs and multi-spoke alloy wheels. The speedo console will likely have a circular shape and digital instrumentation. The rearview mirrors will have an edgy profile, while the new model is likely to come with several chrome highlights to enhance the retro look of the scooter.

The Bajaj Urbanite should offer generous under-seat space that could be equipped with a USB port. The new model is also expected to offer several connected features like geo-fencing and remote immobilizer. The smartphone connectivity should even allow you to keep a track on various aspects, including driving range, service reminder and battery life. Other features will include a disc brake for the front wheel and either CBS or ABS.

The Bajaj Urbanite, along with other upcoming electric offerings from Bajaj for the passenger vehicle market, will be sold through a new retail chain that will be tailor-made to suit a buyer profile different from that of a typical scooter or motorcycle customer.

Earlier this year, Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director, Bajaj Auto Ltd, had commented that the launch of the Bajaj Urbanite will take place by the end of this year. While there have been no further dialogues on the launch timeline of the new vehicle, the company’s first electric scooter is likely to reach showrooms in the last quarter of this year.