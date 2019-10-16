Bajaj Urbanite Brand Unveiled; Chetak Electric Scooter Makes Debut

Bajaj Urbanite Chetak is expected to make a big breakthrough in the electric scooter space

If you have little memories of Bajaj’s last scooter, it is because the Kristal wasn’t that exciting a product. Bajaj quit making scooters altogether following the Kristal’s dismal show and it’s been nearly a decade since the segment was touched by the homegrown auto major. Harking back to the past, the Chetak and its ‘Hamara Bajaj’ tagline won over the hearts of Indian consumers for years.

It defined a generation of scooters by being a household name. After years of being gloom-ridden about the scooter space despite its surge in volumes, Bajaj Auto is finally back to carve a niche on its own with a firm eye towards the future. In a typical way Bajaj is known for being unconventional and pulling tricks out of nowhere, a standalone sub-brand has today emerged.

The Urbanite name has been in the rumour mill for too long and it has officially been revealed today. Excitingly, the Chetak moniker is back under the Urbanite electric brand that shows the way for the Bajaj’s future. The Chetak zero-emission scooter has a retro design package reminiscing the past with smooth flowing body panels.

It also gets 12-inch multi-spoke black alloy wheels and tubeless tyres besides an all-digital instrument console. The suspension duties are performed by telescopic forks up front and a single shock absorber at the rear. The front end gets spherical headlamp with a stylish LED ring treatment.

The front apron has turn indicators and the black middle element is housed inside an anchor-like shape. Showcased in white and light brown colours, the Chetak gets a black seat that looks to be wide and comfortable. The compact rear end features single-piece tail grab rail as well complementing the sleek rear-view mirrors.

The production of the Chetak electric scooter has begun on September 25, 2019 at Bajaj’s plant in Chakan and more details will be announced in the due course. Hero Electric, Ampere Electric Scooters, Okinawa Autotech, Ather Energy, Twenty Two Motors and the upcoming Tork Motorcycles, as well as Ultraviolette, has indeed received a firm competitor in the form of Bajaj Urbanite.

