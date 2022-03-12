Bajaj Twinner Launch Expected With 50 PS Twin-Cylinder Engine

Bajaj is expected to launch a 500cc twin-cylinder motorcycle in the Indian market in the near future, likely to be named ‘Twinner’

Back in 2020, Bajaj Auto had filed trademark for the name ‘Twinner’ in India, which was approved in January this year. The manufacturer has not divulged any details about what this nameplate would be used for, but there are plenty of speculations floating around about it. We decided to jump on the speculation train too.

Bajaj is currently developing a few new motorcycles, in partnership with two international two-wheeler brands – KTM and Triumph. With the former, Bajaj is co-developing a new twin-cylinder engine, expected to be around 500cc in displacement. This upcoming engine will likely be used for KTM’s 490 range – 490 Duke, 490 Adventure, and RC490, along with supermoto and enduro models.

For Triumph, Bajaj is co-developing retro-style motorcycles, powered by single-cylinder or twin-cylinder engines, ranging from 200cc to 700cc in capacity. We expect the upcoming KTM 500cc powerplant to make its way here as well, which would help save R&D costs. Of course, this engine could be used by Bajaj for its own motorcycle(s) as well.

Considering the name, Bajaj Twinner will likely be a twin-cylinder motorcycle, and a 500cc motor would be perfect for the Indian market. Bajaj will likely tune the engine to develop less power than KTM’s version, just like we see between Bajaj Dominar 400 and KTM Duke 390. Still, we expect Twinner to have a peak power output of around 50 PS.

Bajaj motorcycles have always offered good value for money, and Twinner wouldn’t be any different. We expect features like a fully-digital instrument console, alloy wheels, disc brakes with dual-channel ABS, all-LED lighting, etc., to be offered here. The design will likely be modern and sporty, similar to the Dominar and Pulsar range.

It should be noted that not all trademarked names get slapped onto production models, so we’re not sure if Bajaj Twinner would become a reality. However, we’re sure that Bajaj would add a 500cc motorcycle to its lineup, likely a little while after KTM brings the 490 range to the Indian market.

We expect KTM 490 range to have its global debut sometime during this year, with its India launch likely following a few months after. Bajaj Twinner would thus likely go on sale in our market sometime during 2023.

