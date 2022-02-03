Bajaj Triumph Scrambler Spied For The First Time; Launch Next Year

Bajaj Triumph Scrambler is expected to be launched sometime next year and the first spy shots of a test prototype have appeared on the internet

Speculations surrounding Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles partnering to develop a host of motorcycles came as early as 2017 and a deal was formalised in 2020. Last year, it was said that the first motorcycle of the project could be delayed by six to nine months due to the travel restrictions and other issues caused by the health crisis.

Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director at Bajaj Auto told in an interview last year that the prototypes are in place as they are in the product development stage. The first spy pictures of what appears to be a scrambler from the partnership have come up on the internet courtesy of MotoBob as a prototype was caught in the United Kingdom.

It looks like Bajaj and Triumph are developing two sub 500 cc motorcycles as a couple of test mules having a similar styling as the Street Twin was also spotted. Back to the scrambler, it does give the Bonneville vibe with the round-shaped headlamp and some bodywork borrowed from the Bonneville family. It has a single header pipe exiting outwards and having an upswept finish.

The powertrain does resemble the bulge and fins seen on the Bonneville and it could be of a 450 cc liquid-cooled DOHC single considering that the Scrambler 900 is a twin. A short windscreen, a rectangular-shaped TFT instrument cluster probably taken from 390 Adv for testing duties, front fender beak, provisions to carry plenty of luggage, etc can be clearly seen in the scrambler.

The exhaust positioning meant panniers can be fitted on both sides and the seat height could be in the 800-815 mm mark but not too tall as seen in typical scramblers. The prototype runs on Metzeler semi-block pattern tyres while the 320 mm front disc and a Bybre setup can also be noted as in the KTMs and some Bajaj motorcycles.

Other highlights are upside-down front forks, monoshock rear as opposed to twin springs in Scrambler 900 and 1200, split seats, black alloy wheels, vertically mounted large radiator, slim fuel tank, etc. The suspension should have long travel capabilities with at least pre-load adjustability for the rear as the scrambler should be capable of tackling both on- and off-road scenarios.

We can expect the Bajaj Triumph Scrambler to make its global debut towards the end of this year before going on sale in 2023. It could be manufactured at Bajaj’s new plant in Chakan taking advantage of Bajaj’s local expertise to keep the costs competitive. Both the brands appear to be concentrating in the 250-700 cc space and expect them to take on REs, Jawas, Yezdis and Honda CB350 range. The upcoming scram could cost in the upwards of Rs. 3 lakh (ex-showroom).