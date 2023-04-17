Bajaj-Triumph Scram 400 Spied Undisguised Revealing All Info

Bajaj-Triumph Scram 400 will likely be the first motorcycle coming out of the alliance along with a 400 cc roadster in the coming months

It is no secret that the first motorcycles from Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycle’s partnership will be unveiled soon and they are expected to reach dealerships later this year. With Bajaj taking over the sales and marketing proceedings of Triumph’s 15 sales outlets and planning to aggressively expand them to 120 dealerships in the next two years, the arrival of a couple of entry-level middleweight motorcycles holds plenty of significance.

Bajaj and Triumph have been testing a scrambler and a roadster not just in India but in the United Kingdom as well. Over the last few months, their sightings are rather regular as they continue to evolve into their near-production avatars. Here you see the upcoming scrambler, which appears to be powered by an all-new 350-400 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled Fi engine.

The near-production test mule wearing no camo has been caught on camera boasting a slew of accessories including top box, saddle and tank bags. The motorcycle has a slim stature and it rides on dual-purpose tyres wrapped around the 19-inch front and 17-inch rear multi-spoke alloy wheels. The rider has a relaxed posture as he sits upright further emphasising the touring and off-road abilities of the scrambler.

The Bajaj-Triumph Scram 400 is suspended on 41-43 mm upside-down front forks and a monoshock rear suspension with pre-load adjustability. It will be offered with 320 mm front disc and perhaps 270-280 mm rear disc brakes assisted by a dual channel ABS system. The equipment list will come with a slipper and assist clutch as standard, a semi-digital instrument cluster, an offset fuel filler cap and a slim fuel tank of probably 13L capacity.

The styling details are certainly derived from Triumph’s current range yet the motorcycle looks rather minimalistic and clean. It looks to have a high ground clearance and the seat height could be above 795 mm. The scrambler sits on a tubular chassis with a bolt-on subframe and it will be rolled out of Bajaj’s production facility in Chakan near Pune.

Other highlights that you can see here are a transparent windscreen, tall-set front beak, a circular LED headlamp with alloy casing, LED turn indicators and an LED tail lamp with inverter U-shaped signature, split grab rails, split seats with wide padding for the rider and twin port side-mounted exhaust system.

The powertrain will be linked with a six-speed transmission and expect electronic aids such as traction control and switchable ABS systems to be part of the package along with Bluetooth connectivity. The smaller 250 cc versions of the Scrambler and the Roadster are also expected to be launched in the near future. The starting price of the 400 cc scram could hover around Rs. 2.6-2.7 lakh (ex-showroom).