Bajaj-Triumph Roadster, Scrambler 400 cc Launch Date Revealed

The first motorcycles from the Bajaj-Triumph partnership will be launched on June 27, 2023 – confirmed by Bajaj Auto’s MD, Rajiv Bajaj

Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles have been involved in a partnership of mutual synergy for a few years ago and it essentially takes advantage of each other’s strengths in various fields. Recently, Bajaj has taken over the sales proceedings of Triumph motorcycles in India and its reach will be expanded big time with the addition of new dealerships over the next two years.

The first motorcycles from the alliance have already been caught testing multiple times. Over the last few weeks, they have been spotted in their near-production avatar suggesting that the launch could be near. In a new development, the launch date of the Bajaj-Triumph Roadster and Scrambler has been revealed by none other than Bajaj Auto’s Managing Director, Rajiv Bajaj.

In an interview, he said that both motorcycles will be introduced on June 27, 2023 but the timeline is for the global launch as we can expect the duo to arrive in India during the festive season around September. The upcoming motorcycles will likely be powered by an all-new 400 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled fuel-injected engine developing around 40 PS maximum power.

However, the official technical specifications are not known yet. It must be noted that smaller iterations of both the roadster and the scrambler are also said to be under development and they could be powered by a 250 cc motor. The motorcycles will be rolled out of Bajaj Auto’s production facility in Chakan near Pune, Maharashtra.

It is clear that the 400 cc motorcycles will be pitched against Royal Enfield’s entry-level range and models from brands such as Yezdi and Jawa. Interestingly, Royal Enfield is also developing a whole new range of 450 cc offerings for the Indian and international markets.

Expect the Bajaj-Triumph roadster to cost around Rs. 2.6 lakh while the scrambler could carry a sticker tag of around Rs. 2.9 lakh (ex-showroom). Some of the highlighting features will include a semi-digital instrument console, USD front forks, monoshock rear suspension, front and rear disc brakes assisted by a dual-channel ABS system, traction control, Bluetooth connectivity, and much more.