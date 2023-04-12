Bajaj-Triumph Roadster & Scram Coming Soon – India Launch Details

Bajaj-Triumph Roadster and Scrambler are expected to be launched later this year in India and they will be rolled out of Bajaj’s Chakan plant

Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles announced their partnership back in 2017 taking advantage of each other’s strengths in various fields. The mutual synergy will witness a host of new launches capitalising on the local manufacturing prowess of Bajaj and the global engineering expertise of the famed British premium motorcycle maker.

The alliance has confirmed bringing in motorcycles pertaining to the middleweight segment. Only a few weeks ago, a naked roadster was spotted testing in India while a scrambler was caught on camera previously. The prototypes have been in the testing phase for more than a year now as they were spied in the United Kingdom as early as last year.

While the health crisis did put a temporary halt on plans, Bajaj and Triumph are firmly back on track. The scrambler and roadster are expected to debut soon ahead of their domestic market launch later this calendar year (possibly around the festive season). The engine cubic capacities of both motorcycles are yet to be divulged officially.

However, speculations indicate that each motorcycle will get a 250 cc and a 400 cc iteration and they will be pitched against entry-level 350 cc motorcycles from Royal Enfield’s stable. Bajaj has taken over Triumph India’s business in India and is planning to expand its reach to 200 dealerships over the next couple of years.

Currently, Triumph operates only 15 dealerships in select cities. The Scrambler will more likely appeal to a wide range of customers as it could be capable of on- and off-roading. The Roadster, on the other hand, would attract casual young buyers. Both have a slim stature and the price of the 250 cc version could start around Rs. 2.5 lakh.

The 400 cc versions could be more upmarket and they could be in the upwards of Rs. 3 lakh. The features list will likely comprise front and rear disc brakes assisted by a dual channel ABS system, an all-digital instrument cluster, dual purpose tyres in the scrambler (road biased in the roadster), and so on.