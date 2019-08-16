Bajaj-Triumph Motorcycles Partnership To Go Live Next Year: Report

Bajaj Auto and British automaker Triumph Motorcycles could make their partnership live by the end of 2020

While the big, flashy, high-end products are the halo offerings from premium automakers, these products aren’t exactly the best sellers for many of them. Similarly, mass-market automakers who have widely selling smaller capacity products do not necessarily have a halo product to show their engineering and technical prowess.

Such seems to be the case for the Indian automaker Bajaj Auto and British motorcycle manufacturer Triumph Motorcycles as they had already announced that they will be partnering together to come out with sub-500cc motorcycles – combining the design and engineering expertise of Triumph with Bajaj’s widespread dealership network and manufacturing facilities.

However, apart from this, there is not much info on the partnership and we don’t know whether they will collaborate to introduce a new motorcycle or whether the partnership will be limited to sharing technical know-how. Things will be clear once they will sign a formal contract.

Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director of Bajaj Auto said, “all the principles of engagement (between Bajaj Auto and Triumph) have all been satisfactorily and amicably resolved. These are now embedded in a formal contract, which is in its last stages of preparation…there is nothing left to debate in it. It is just a matter of transcribing the principles into a (formal) language,” cited the report.

As of now, it is believed that Bajaj’s partnership with Triumph will be similar to the one they have with Austrian bike maker KTM where it holds a 48 per cent stake in the company, but this time, it will be a straight-forward manufacturing contract.

Currently, Triumph operates as an assembly plant in Manesar, Haryana, and sells a total of 13 models in India. The Chakan plant of Bajaj, will also see Triumph motorcycles being built alongside KTM and Husqvarna motorcycles.

*Pics For Reference Only