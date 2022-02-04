Bajaj-Triumph Street Motorcycle Spied (RE Rival) – 5 Things To Know

Bajaj-Triumph motorcycles are expected to launch sometime next year; global debut likely towards the end of 2022

The partnership between Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles was announced in early 2020 and the first test prototypes from their association have started appearing on the internet as they were spotted testing in the United Kingdom. A scrambler test mule was caught on camera by the MotoBob Youtube channel and here we have taken a dig at an entry-level Royal Enfield rival thanks to spy pictures from MCN.

Two variants of a Royal Enfield rival was caught testing and they are expected to be manufactured at Bajaj Auto’s plant in Chakan. Here are the five things you need to know about the street version:

1. Engine:

The single exhaust header and the engine layout confirms that it is a single-cylinder four-valve unit and expect the engine capacity to range between 350 and 500 cc – possibly 450 cc considering it as one half of the Scrambler 900. Don’t get fooled by the fake cooling fins as the vertically mounted large radiator suggests that it is a liquid-cooled unit and expect it to be paired with a six-speed transmission with slipper and assist clutch as standard.

2. Features:

The upcoming Triumphs will be positioned at an entry-level range but they will not be short of premium equipment as LED lighting, upside-down front forks, radially-mounted brake callipers, front and rear disc brakes assisted by a dual-channel ABS system, monoshock rear suspension with possible preload adjustability, knuckle guards, TFT instrument cluster, etc can be clearly seen.

3. Launch:

The three Triumph motorcycles produced by Bajaj are expected to make their global debut towards the end of this year and thus expect the market launch to happen in 2023 in markets like Europe and the United Kingdom before reaching India in the above Rs. 3.5 lakh price bracket (ex-showroom) as it will target middleweight capacity motorcycles.

4. Design:

The design is unmistakably Triumph (Street Twin like) as the vintage tank, engine area, rider’s footpeg positioning, circular-shaped headlamp, wide handlebar, a compact rear section, stubby exhaust system, etc can be noted from the test mules. The upcoming range appears to sit on a steel tubular chassis with a bolt-on subframe. The test mules are also equipped with black alloy wheels and monoshock rear suspension.

5. Mechanicals:

The street motorcycle appears to run on 17-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels but the scrambler might have a 19-inch front/17-inch rear setup with a longer travel suspension.