Bajaj Triumph Motorcycle (RE Hunter 350 Rival) Launch In 2023

This upcoming bike will be developed jointly by Bajaj and Triumph for the Indian market and it could have global prominence as well

Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles recently joined hands in India to co-develop new bikes for the Indian market and other developing markers. Under this joint venture, both the companies will be working together on new premium mid-displacement motorcycles and are currently believed to be working on two new motorcycles for India including a neo-retro roadster to take on the likes of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350.

The second bike happens to be a scrambler and will challenge the bikes like the Yezdi Scrambler and the upcoming Royal Enfield 350. For starters, the upcoming two bikes are expected to be based on the same tubular chassis with bolt-on rear subframes. The suspension duties are expected to be handled by upside-down forks at the front and a mono-shock setup at the rear.

On the design front, the upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 350 rival will feature signature round headlights, an engine underbelly crash guard, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, and split-style seats. In addition to this, the bike is also expected to feature a single exhaust tailpipe with a dual-barrel canister.

Other styling elements include a tall-set beak-like front fender, knuckle guards, a short flyscreen and a luggage rack at the rear. Multiple other accessories might also be on offer for the buyers. This new upcoming Bajaj Triumph motorcycle will also feature a circular semi-digital instrument cluster and full LED illumination in addition to multiple riding modes. The braking setup will consist of dual disc brakes with dual-channel ABS.

While more details are yet to be shared by the brand, both these new bikes will feature a sub-500cc, single-cylinder engine that will boast strong performance. Furthermore, this new bike will use a 4-valve, DOHC layout alongside a liquid-cooling setup. We see a similar engine in other KTM models developed by Bajaj.

If reports are to be believed, these bikes are expected to make their Indian debut by mid-2023 and will take on other bikes under Rs 2-3 lakh price bracket. Meanwhile, Royal Enfield is also working on its new upcoming 350cc bike, the new Hunter 350 which will make its Indian debut next month.