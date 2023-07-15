Bajaj-Triumph Just Made A Lasting Impact In 350-450 cc Segment – Here’s How!

Triumph Speed 400 boasts top-notch performance characteristics, impressive build quality and a highly affordable price tag

Following its much-anticipated debut in the UK, Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles launched the Speed 400 in India earlier this month alongside showcasing the Scrambler 400X, which will go on sale in October 2023. India is the first market to witness the launch of this neo-retro roadster and the price of Rs. 2.33 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India) just took the industry by storm.

The first 10,000 customers who have booked the motorcycle get it for Rs. 2.23 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). Despite the wild speculations of its on-road price, it looks like the customers will have to pay only between Rs. 2.67 lakh and Rs. 3.07 lakh depending on the state they live making it undoubtedly the most value for money motorcycle available in the country.

My first ride impressions of the Triumph Speed 400 can be read in the hyperlink. In short, it is a highly capable roadster with an abundance of torque available right from 3,000 rpm and it free revs all the way up above 9,000 rpm with ease. It can hit a top speed of over 160 kmph and more importantly, you can reach there without much effort.

Amidst being positioned as the most affordable Triumph motorcycle ever in India, the overall build quality is not compromised. In addition, the features list is also packed as it is available with switchable traction control, ride-by-wire throttle, a dual-channel ABS system, LED lighting all around, slipper clutch, and segment-first immobiliser as standard.

The suspension hardware is also impressive as it is equipped with 43 mm big piston upside down front forks and ten-step pre-load adjustable rear monoshock suspension while the braking duties are handled by 300 mm front disc and 230 mm rear disc assisted by a dual-channel ABS system. Expanding the brand’s reach, there will be 120 dealerships by March 2024 as well from just 15 outlets currently.

The Triumph Speed 400 has a standard warranty of two years or unlimited km and the service interval is every 16,000 km. The motorcycle is also claimed to have a total service cost less than the comparable REs in the first three years. It ticks all the right boxes in terms of ownership experience, and no motorcycle in its price range can even come close to its performance standards. Its price tag will create a domino effect as a slew of new 350-450 cc motorcycles is waiting to arrive and has indeed set a benchmark.

Topping them all off is the beautiful modern classic styling derived from its bigger siblings the Triumph Speed Twin 900 and 1200 as Bajaj and Triumph look to give a real premium experience in an affordable price bracket and such a combo is a rare commodity these days! Hero and Harley have tried to recreate a similar magic with the X440 but the compromises in overall fit and finish and the styling are more than evident!