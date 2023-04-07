Bajaj-Triumph & Hero-Harley To Bring In Their First Bikes This Year

Bajaj-Triumph roadster and scrambler have already been caught in their near-production guise in India; pictures of Hero-Harley’s first bike leaked too

The first motorcycles from the partnership between Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles have already been caught testing in India as well as abroad in their near-production guise. More recently, the upcoming scrambler was caught on camera. The scram and the roadster are expected to make their global debut in the coming months.

They will be rolled out of Bajaj’s production facility in Chakan near Pune taking advantage of the brand’s expertise in locally manufacturing motorcycles while Triumph’s engineering and design expertise will come into play. The Indian firm and the British motorcycle maker made their deal official in January 2020 targeting high-volume sales by competing in the middleweight segment mainly in emerging markets.

Speculations indicate that both motorcycles will get a 250 cc and a 400 cc engine. The former will likely develop around 30 hp and the latter around 40 bhp. They will come with features such as an all-digital console, dual-channel ABS system, slipper clutch, USD front forks, Bluetooth, 17-inch wheels, monoshock rear suspension, LED headlamp, etc.

The Bajaj-Triumph scrambler will have a twin barrel exhaust unit and block pattern tyres for on- and off-roading. While both have a slim stature, the roadster will get side-mounted exhaust and road-biased tyres and it could be priced lower than the scrambler. Another big alliance that is about to bring in its first motorcycle is that of Hero and Harley Davidson.

Only a couple of days ago, the images of the HD 4XX were leaked online giving us plenty of information to write about. Taking design inspiration from the XR 1200, it is expected to be equipped with a 400-440 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine, paired with a six-speed transmission assisted by a slipper clutch.

The neo-retro roadster will target touring-based buyers and it is tipped to be priced at around Rs. 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It will feature an LED headlamp, tail lamp and indicators, split grab rail, single-piece seat, side-mounted exhaust unit, circular digital instrument cluster, 140/70-17 front tyre, wide handlebar, a sleek fuel tank, and much more. It will also make its world premiere in H2 2023 before hitting markets like India.