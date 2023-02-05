Bajaj-Triumph Bikes Coming This Year – What We Know So Far

The bajaj-Triumph partnership is expected to spawn the first line of products in the second half of this year

The partnership between Bajaj and Triumph has been testing new motorcycles over the last year or so and reports emerged on the internet suggest that two engine capacities will be utilised – 250 cc and 400 cc – both having single-cylinder liquid-cooled technology. As many as four body types are said to be under development including a scrambler, roadster and cafe racer.

Initially, the 250 cc motorcycles could be launched in India first as the 400 cc models could debut in the global markets. The roadster and a scrambler are expected to be first in line as they have already been spotted testing multiple times in the United Kingdom and India. The 250 cc powertrain could be good enough to kick out around 30 bhp.

The bigger 400 cc engine could deliver close to 40 bhp. Features such as a dual-channel ABS system, slipper and assist clutch, an all-digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, upside down front forks, monoshock rear suspension with pre-load adjustability, 17-inch wheels, LED headlamp, tail lamp and indicators are likely.

The scrambler will boast a twin barrel exhaust unit, block pattern tyres at the front and rear, circular mirrors, a slim fuel tank and a short windscreen. The roadster prototypes show the presence of single-sided exhaust, regular road tyres, bar-end mirrors and so on. They will share the mechanical parts as well as the engine lineup to achieve economies of scale.

We do expect the first set of Bajaj-Triumph motorcycles to debut in the second half of this calendar year and their global debut could be hosted at the 2023 EICMA show in Milan, Italy. They could reach dealerships by the end of this year in India. Amidst the high popularity of the quarter-litre space, we do expect the 400 cc offerings to reach India as well.

The Bajaj-Triumph motorcycles could be positioned competitively in India targeting high-volume sales. It must be noted that KTM is also developing the next generation Duke and the 390 cc Duke could be introduced in H2 2023 as it has already been caught testing in its near-production guise.