Bajaj-Triumph Bike To Target Royal Enfield’s Middleweight Segment

Bajaj and Triumph formed a JV in August 2017 and have already started testing a middleweight motorcycle that will launch in India in a couple of years from now

Bajaj and Triumph formed a non-equity Joint Venture in August 2017 and are now working on a middleweight contender that will launch in India and other markets in a couple of years of time. It is being said that the two companies are only about a month away from signing a formal contract with each other.

Speaking on the latest development, Steve Sargent, Chief Product Officer, Triumph Motorcycles, has said, “We have been working with Bajaj (Auto) for a couple of years now and we are close to finalizing an agreement with them. Our cooperation in product development has been progressing well.

Elaborating on the development of the new Bajaj-Triumph motorcycle, Sargent added, “We are very pleased about how the bikes are looking. Rajiv Bajaj recently came over to look at the progress and styling of the models. Bajaj was very pleased with what he saw,” he added.

It has come to light that Triumph is already testing the first prototype of the motorcycle. The new model will be sold in the 250cc-750cc segment and could be available in multiple body styles. The upcoming motorcycle would feature a newly-developed motor that will be housed in a platform developed by Bajaj.

So far, it looks unlikely that the Bajaj-Triumph motorcycle would share its platform with any model in the Bajaj, KTM or Husqvarna lineup. In all likelihood, the company will have to come up with an entirely new architecture to support the upcoming multi-cylinder motorcycle.

The upcoming Bajaj-Triumph motorcycle will be produced in India but will be exported to markets of China, US and Europe. The new model could even end up retailing in developing markets like that of Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines and South America. The Bajaj-badged version will follow the Triumph model and will be sold through the company’s vast retail chain 2022 onwards.

Images are representational