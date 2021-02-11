Bajaj To Launch Pulsar 180 Naked In India Soon – Report

According to a recent report, Bajaj Auto is planning to launch Pulsar 180 (naked version) in our market very soon

Bajaj Auto will soon update the Pulsar lineup in India, with the launch of the naked version of the Pulsar 180. This upcoming motorcycle is expected to have the same styling as the Pulsar 125 and 150 models. Upon launch, the Pulsar 180 will rival the likes of TVS Apache RTR 160, Suzuki Gixxer, and Honda Hornet 2.0.

A few readers might remember that the Pulsar 180 (naked version) was discontinued back in 2019, after the launch of the Pulsar 180F (faired version). The 180F model shares its design with the ageing Pulsar 220F, and is currently priced at Rs. 1.14 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). As for the Pulsar 180, a dealership has revealed that it will carry a price tag of Rs. 1,05,216 (ex-showroom) upon launch.

As stated earlier, the Pulsar 180 is expected to have the same design as Pulsar 150, specifically the twin-disc variant. Thus, the motorcycle will get a halogen headlamp with twin pilot lights, bikini fairing, muscular fuel tank, and a sharp tail section with LED taillights. It will also likely get a split seat setup and disc brakes on both wheels (280mm at the front and 230mm at the rear), just like the Pulsar 180F.

All other hardware and features will likely be the same as the Pulsar 180F, including conventional telescopic front forks and twin gas-charged rear shock absorbers. The bike will get 17-inch alloy wheels on both ends, shod with 90/90 tyre at the front and 120/80 tyre at the rear, both tubeless. The instrument console will be a semi-digital unit, with an analogue tachometer and a digital readout for other info.

As for the engine, it will be a 178.6cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder motor, which can generate a maximum power of 17.02 PS (at 8,500 rpm) and a peak torque of 14.52 Nm (at 6,500 rpm). It will be paired to a 5-speed sequential gearbox.

There has been no word from the manufacturer regarding the launch of the Pulsar 180 naked yet, although an official announcement is expected soon. The Pulsar lineup currently consists of 10 models – 125, 125 split-seat, 150 Neon, 150, 150 twin-disc, 180F, 220F, NS160, NS200, and RS200.