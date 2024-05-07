Bajaj To Launch 5-6 New CNG Bikes In India By 2025: Details

CNG-powered bikes will soon be a reality as Bajaj will launch its first CNG offering next month; a total of 5-6 CNG motorcycles are on the cards

Bajaj Auto recently launched its biggest Pulsar ever, the NS400Z in the Indian market. Priced at Rs. 1.85 lakh, the Pulsar NS400Z sits at the top of the Pulsar range, rivalling the likes of KTM 390 Duke and TVS Apache RTR 310. While we already know that Bajaj is developing a new CNG motorcycle for the domestic market, the latest reports suggest that a total of 5-6 CNG-powered bikes are on the cards and the first one will debut on June 18, 2024.

When asked about the details of their CNG bike strategy, Rajiv Bajaj, MD, Bajaj Auto, highlighted that the company will be playing safe with its CNG two-wheeler venture and the initial production will be limited due to a number of factors depending on the market reception, response from the customers and the relatively new fuel option for the two-wheeler market could have a polarised opinion.

One set of buyers will be quite keen to own a CNG motorcycle due to the lesser running cost while the other half can have a varying opinion regarding the weight distribution of a CNG-powered motorcycle as well as the idea of technically sitting very close to the CNG cylinder.

Once the first CNG motorcycle is out in the market, we can expect a clear response from Bajaj. For the initial months, the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer aims to sell 20,000 CNG bikes per month. The production capacity will be increased according to the market demand and response from the customers.

Mr. Bajaj also revealed that the first CNG motorcycle will debut on June 18, 2024, and it will be the first product of the total 5-6 CNG-powered bikes planned for the Indian market. Following the first launch, the year 2024 will see the debut of 1 or 2 more CNG models while the remaining ones are planned for next year i.e. 2025.

Talking about the pricing strategy and market positioning, Rajiv Bajaj clearly stated that these CNG bikes will not be entry-level segment offerings and we can expect them to command a significant premium over the conventionally petrol-powered bikes. Mr. Bajaj also highlighted that the upcoming Bajaj CNG bikes will be launched under a new brand name.