Bajaj To Launch 2 New Triumph 400 cc Bikes Soon In India

Bajaj-Triumph will reportedly launch two new 400 cc motorcycles this festive season in India as they aim to sell 10,000 units per month

Bajaj Auto is planning to introduce two new Triumph 400 cc motorcycles in India, according to a report that emerged on CNBC TV18. The Triumph entry-level lineup currently comprises the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X and both have been well received by customers due to their capabilities as well as aggressive pricing as both are rolled out of Bajaj’s production facility in Chakan near Pune.

The British manufacturer confirmed a while ago that the 400 cc range will be swiftly expanded with the addition of one new motorcycle every year and the report suggests that two all-new offerings are arriving sooner rather than later. It must be noted that Triumph has been developing a semi-faired cafe racer iteration of the Speed 400 and it has already been spotted testing.

It could be dubbed the Thruxton 400 as it takes plenty of inspiration from the iconic Triumph Thruxton 1200 with a retro bubble fairing. It will be equipped with a clip-on handlebar setup for a more committed riding posture and will be powered by the familiar 399 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC engine found in the existing 400 cc twins.

The powertrain develops 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm, paired with a six-speed gearbox while a slipper and assist clutch as well as ride-by-wire throttle system will be standard. We do expect the other new Triumph 400 cc motorcycle to be a dual-purpose adventure tourer considering the popularity of the segment and it could carry the famed Tiger moniker.

The partnership between Bajaj and Triumph has been highly successful, with combined sales of the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X exceeding 50,000 units within a year and the Triumph dealerships have been expanded to over 100 outlets in 75 cities. Riding this wave of success, they could plan to launch the Tiger 400, aiming to compete with the upcoming next-gen KTM 390 Adventure and the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450.

However, the report further notes that the two new motorcycles will be street offerings eliminating the possibility of an adv and they will be launched ahead of the festive season. Bajaj-Triumph focusses on selling 10,000 units per month and they will have the capacity to roll out such numbers by October 2024. What could the other new Triumph 400 will be? Comment it out!