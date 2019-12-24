Bajaj To Commence Chetak Electric Deliveries By January Last Week

Deliveries of Bajaj’s first fully-electric scooter will commence in Pune and Bangalore, followed by other metro cities

Bajaj Auto Ltd. earlier confirmed that it will begin taking bookings for the electric Chetak in January next year, and now, the two-wheeler manufacturer has confirmed that the deliveries of the scooters will commence by the last week of January 2020.

Since KTM dealerships are more premium than Bajaj showrooms currently, the electric Chetak will initially be retailed through the former, while Bajaj upgrades its dealerships for a premium buying experience.

The Chetak will be offered with a 4 kW electric motor, coupled to a non-removable IP67 rated lithium-ion battery pack which will provide a real-life riding range of 95 km in Eco mode and 85 km in the Sport mode. The battery can be charged using a standard 5 to 15 amp household charger but doesn’t get fast-charging capability. A full charge will take around 5 hours, while only an hour is required to charge the battery 25% up.

In terms of equipment on offer, Bajaj will pack it with full-LED lighting, a digital instrument cluster, and a feather touch switchgear. On the safety front, the electric scooter gets a disc brake upfront, along with a drum brake at the rear. The Chetak will be offered with the Combi-braking system (CBS) as standard.

In terms of design, Bajaj has tried to give the Chetak a retro styling, which connects the scooter to its roots. The curvy bodywork and stylish multi-spoke alloy wheels give the scooter a subtle yet attractive appeal.

Apparently, KTM and Husqvarna will also be developing their own electric scooters, based on the Chetak electric. Expect the performance-oriented e-scooters to be launched in Europe first, sometime in 2021. The products will be brought to India later.

Bajaj is yet to reveal the price of the Chetak electric, but we expect it to be priced around the Rs 1 lakh mark. Upon launch, the Chetak Electric will directly rival the Ather 450 which is currently priced at Rs 1.13 lakh (ex-showroom).