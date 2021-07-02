Bajaj Teases ‘Newest Street Machine’; Could It Be The NS 250?

Bajaj was spotted testing the NS 250 and Pulsar 250 F recently as the next generation Pulsar series has been in the development for some time already

Bajaj Auto has released a new teaser image on its official Instagram profile with smoke effects hiding a motorcycle in its background. It read, ‘Can you guess the newest street machine?’. The homegrown two-wheeler maker portrays most of its models in the Pulsar range as sporty offerings with street cred. But, what really is it exactly?

The black wheel design with what looks like white rim stickers (almost similar to the one in NS 250 test mule too), white accents in the engine under-guard, rear numberplate holder’s design, etc indicate that it could be the recently launched NS125. The teaser could have been posted to garner the attention of followers and it could be the Pewter Grey paint shade.

The NS125 sits at the entry point of the NS family and is priced at Rs. 93,690 (ex-showroom). It shares the styling with the bigger NS 160 and NS 200 but the engine outputs are almost similar to the Pulsar 125. If it is a new motorcycle though, there are more than a couple of possibilities as the NS 250 and Pulsar 250 F were spied in recent months.

While the teaser does not look to be of a faired motorcycle, we might rule out the long-mooted RS 250. The speculations surrounding Bajaj developing the next generation Pulsar series have existed for more than two years, and a media report surfaced on the internet earlier this year stated that both the NS 250 and RS 250 are on their way later this year.

It is too early to speculate on their launch timeline at the moment. The supposed Bajaj Pulsar NS 250 test prototype showed a number of updated design details compared to the existing NS 200 including significantly different styling elements, bigger proportions, lowly positioned headlamp and a more aggressive tail section.

In addition, the powertrain did not seem to be a liquid-cooled unit and it could be a new 250 cc engine with air/oil-cooling technology. Hence, the chances of it developing power and torque figures somewhere between the Pulsar 220F and Dominar 250 are high. If it turns out to be the case, the NS 250 will likely be slotted below the Dominar 250 and priced aggressively against Suzuki Gixxer 250 but the Yamaha FZ25 already took a massive price cut recently.