Bajaj Teases Brand New Pulsar Motorcycle – RS 400Z Finally?

Bajaj is expected to launch a new Pulsar motorcycle which could turn out to be the RS 400Z, based on the NS 400Z introduced earlier this year

Bajaj Auto has dropped a teaser on its social media channels, showcasing the exhaust note of what appears to be an upcoming Pulsar model. While the details remain under wraps, the sound suggests the presence of a liquid-cooled motor. Enthusiasts are speculating on what this new addition could be – the long-awaited flagship fully-faired motorcycle?

Though the brand has not confirmed anything yet, an official reveal is expected in the coming weeks, following the teaser campaign. Hints from the teaser suggest that the new Pulsar might expand the RS lineup, which currently includes only the RS 200 for almost a decade. With Bajaj having launched the NS 400Z earlier this year, introducing what could be dubbed the RS 400Z would seem like a logical progression for the portfolio.

The potential RS 400Z could bring advanced features and styling inspired by its smaller sibling while packing more power and refinement. Whether it’s an RS 400Z or another surprise, the anticipation surrounding this Pulsar release highlights Bajaj’s constant push to expand the Pulsar series.

More details will likely surface soon as Bajaj ramps up the promotional efforts for this mysterious new offering. If it turns out to be the case, the Bajaj Pulsar RS 400Z will have several commonalities with the NS 400Z. The faired motorcycle will likely feature 43 mm upside-down (USD) front forks, highlighted by a golden finish.

At the rear, it will be equipped with a preload-adjustable monoshock. Stopping power could be delivered through a combination of 320 mm front and 230 mm rear disc brakes, complemented by dual-channel ABS system. It could be underpinned by a perimeter frame, which has been re-engineered to house a 373.2 cc liquid-cooled engine developing 40 PS and 35 Nm in its naked sibling.

The motorcycle could also share the box-type swingarm and may roll on 17-inch alloy wheels like the NS 400Z. The equipment list may comprise a digital instrument cluster, split grab rails, ride-by-wire throttle, three ABS modes, switchable traction control, adjustable clutch and brake levers, a slipper and assist clutch and so on.