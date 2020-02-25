Bajaj Sold 21 Units Of Chetak Electric In Its First Month

Bajaj Chetak Electric has riding range of 85 km on Sport mode and 95 km on Eco mode in real world conditions

Bajaj Auto sold a total of 1,57,796 units in January 2020 with 22.4 per cent Year-on-Year sales de-growth. The homegrown manufacturer was positioned fourth in the overall monthly charts behind Hero, Honda and TVS. The main reason for Bajaj’s volume decline was 54 per cent YoY drop in the numbers of Pulsar 150 and 35 per cent for Platina.

Last month, Bajaj introduced the Chetak nameplate back into the Indian market after more than a decade’s of absence with an electric powertrain. The first all-electric offering from a mainstream two-wheeler maker is sold with a base price of Rs. 1 lakh and it goes all the way up to Rs. 1.15 lakh for the range-topping Urban variant (ex-showroom).

The Chetak’s delivery has also commenced and about 21 units were dispatched in its first month as it is available in a limited capacity at the moment. The figures are expected to increase by a good margin this month as its reach will only be expanded and we will tell you all about it when the sales data gets released.

The e-scooter comes in Cyber White and Citrus white paint schemes in the entry-level model while the Urban version cab be had in four colours. Bajaj managed to evoke strong emotions by sticking with the retro design of the Chetak, complemented by modern styling elements and features list.

It is equipped with cloud based functions, onboard diagnostics, smartphone connectivity, a digital instrument cluster, horse-shoe shaped headlamp with LED ring, ‘feather touch’ switchgear, etc. The 2020 Bajaj Chetak features Battery Management System, regenerative braking technology and two riding modes.

It uses a Li-ion battery pack with IP67 rating and a 4 kW electric motor capable of 16 Nm. The Eco mode is claimed to have 95 km riding range and the Sport mode has 85 km range on a single charge in real world conditions. The Chetak Electric charges fully in 5 hours from empty and using a standard charger, it can be charged to 25 per cent in 60 minutes.