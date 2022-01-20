Bajaj Registers ‘Twinner’ Trademark, New Twin-Cylinder Motorcycle?

Recently, Bajaj Auto received trademark for the name ‘Twinner’, which would be a perfect name for a twin-cylinder motorcycle if you ask us

Bajaj Auto has trademarked a new name for a potential upcoming two-wheeler – Twinner. As per the trademark certificate, the name has been proposed for motorcycles and scooters, among others. Although the manufacturer hasn’t revealed anything about a forthcoming model, we believe that the name would likely be used for a new mid-capacity motorcycle.

Could ‘Twinner’ be the name of a twin-cylinder motorcycle? Bajaj is currently developing a range of mid-capacity motorcycles for the Indian market in partnership with British motorcycle manufacturer Triumph. These motorcycles will be 200cc to 700cc in engine capacity, and will be direct rivals to Royal Enfield motorcycles.

As per reports, Bajaj-Triumph motorcycles were initially slated to launch in 2022, but those plans were pushed to 2023 due to delays in development. The first of these upcoming bikes could be officially unveiled before the end of this year. They are expected to have a retro-inspired design, similar to the Triumph Bonneville range. Retro motorcycles are quite popular these days, not just in India, but all around the world.

It should be noted that Bajaj and KTM are co-developing a 490cc parallel-twin engine, which is expected to be used by multiple models – 490 Adventure, 490 Duke, RC490, and 490 Supermoto/Enduro. The new 490cc engine will also likely be used by Bajaj for some models, likely brand-new models (like Twinner? Fingers crossed!).

Of course, this is just speculation, and we can only know for certain once Bajaj makes an official announcement. Also, not all trademarked names are used on production models, so there’s also a chance that this name would never see the light of day. Bajaj has plenty of other registered trademarks as well, including ‘Fluor’, ‘Fluir’, and ‘Neuron’.

The certificate doesn’t include electric vehicles though, which is quite interesting, as Bajaj recently set up a second EV manufacturing plant, and is looking to set up another. Also, the manufacturer has been enjoying strong demand for its electric scooter – Chetak – and expanding its EV range with a few new electric two-wheelers would be a smart choice at the moment.

Images for representation only