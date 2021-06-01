Bajaj Records 113% Sales Growth In May 2021 – Pulsar, CT100, Dominar, Platina

Bajaj Auto garnered a cumulative sales of 2,40,554 units in May 2021 as against 1,12,798 units during the same period in 2020 with 113 per cent growth

Bajaj Auto posted a cumulative domestic tally of 60,342 units in the month of May 2021 as against 39,286 units during the same period in 2020 with a massive Year-on-Year sales increase of 54 per cent. This was mainly due to the unfavourable market scenario that existed twelve months ago when the automotive industry went into limbo.

On the exports side, the homegrown manufacturer asserted its dominance once again as 1,80,212 units were recorded against 73,512 units during the corresponding month in May 2020 with a huge 145 per cent YoY volume surge. The cumulative domestic and export tally stood at 2,40,554 units last month as against 1,12,798 units with 113 per cent positive sales growth.

Bajaj saw a dip of 38 per cent in the commercial vehicle division as 488 units were registered against 788 units in May 2020. The brand shipped 30,820 units of CVs in May 2021 as against 13,542 units with a 128 per cent jump in volumes. The total stood at 31,308 units as against 14,330 units with a healthy 118 per cent increase in sales.

The sales of the two-wheelers and commercial vehicles led to a total of 2,71,862 units as against 1,27,128 units with 114 per cent growth. Domestically, Bajaj posted 60,830 units as against 40,074 units in May 2020 with 52 per cent sales jump while the exports stood at 2,11,032 units as against 87,054 units with 142 per cent growth.

In the FY2022 (April and May period), Bajaj recorded 1,86,912 units as against 39,386 units during the same period in the previous fiscal with a huge 376 per cent growth in volumes. The exports ended up at 4,01,815 units as against 1,05,521 units in April-May 2020 with 281 per cent increase in volumes and cumulatively, 307 per cent positive sales were noted.

Bajaj carries the same momentum on the commercial vehicle sales table as well as the combined domestic and export stood at 71,151 units as against 20,199 units with 252 per cent growth. As a whole, the combined numbers of the two-wheeler and CV range in April and May 2021 stood at 6,59,878 units as against 1,65,006 units with a 300 per cent YoY sales surge. The brand is expected to further build on its momentum in the remaining months of the calendar year.