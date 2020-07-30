Bajaj Pulsar YoY Sales Decline By Just 2.6% In June 2020 – Details

The Bajaj Pulsar is one of the oldest motorcycle nameplates in the Indian market, and continues to be a popular choice among buyers

Bajaj Auto first launched the entry-level sports bike ‘Pulsar’ in the Indian market in 2001 and the motorcycle was an instant hit. Even after almost two decades, the Pulsar is still one of the highest-selling motorcycle ranges in the country. The entire automobile industry has been under a cloud of gloom for the past few months, however, Bajaj Pulsar seems to be the least affected.

Bajaj managed to sell 80,822 units of the Pulsar in the Indian market in June 2020, which means that it was the fourth highest-selling two-wheeler in the country in the said month. What’s more is that Bajaj had sold 83,008 Pulsars in the same month last year, which means that the manufacturer contained the year-on-year sales decline to just 2,186 units, or 2.63 per cent.

The average YoY decline in sales of the top 10 selling motorcycles in the country last month has been recorded at 33.61 per cent. While the Pulsar was originally launched in the country in two variants with different engine capacities (150 cc and 180 cc), the range has now drastically expanded.

As of now, the Pulsar range constitutes of the 125, 150, NS 160, 180 F, 220 F, NS 200 and RS 200, ranging from Rs 70,995 to Rs 1,49,466 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Bajaj was also recently in news for hiking the prices of the entire Pulsar range. The homegrown manufacturer is well known for launching bikes at an introductory price, and then gradually increasing the prices.

However, it should be noted that the most recent price hike wasn’t that significant, and will likely not affect the buyers’ decision. Apart from the Pulsar range, the two-wheeler manufacturer also retails a range of other bikes including the Dominar series, Avenger, Platina and CT.

The CT range is the entry-level point to Bajaj bikes, and starts from Rs 43,996, while the Platina is priced from Rs 50,464 onwards. The Avenger is retailed at a starting price of Rs 95,891, whereas the Dominar is the most premium motorcycle range from the house of Bajaj, and starts from Rs 1.6 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).