Bajaj Pulsar RS400 Rendered Ahead Of Global Debut In August

Bajaj Pulsar RS400 is expected to be introduced in August 2020; could derive power from a 373.3 cc engine from Dominar 400

The speculations surround the Bajaj Pulsar RS400’s existence have been there for many years and when the RS200 debuted back in 2015, the rumours only escalated. However, Bajaj went down the other route and introduced the Dominar 400 as its flagship motorcycle and laid faith on it despite the decline sales numbers.

A few days ago, an international media report indicated that Pulsar RS400 would go on sale in Indonesia in August 2020. While no official information is out yet, we do believe it will be more premium than the RS200 in terms of features and design. The renderings posted here would give a closer understanding of how the production model would pan out to be.

The highlighted design features in the rendering are redesigned fairing, bolder front portion, compact rear end, deep-set rider seat, tail lamp resembling the Dominar 400, exhaust similar to the RS200, alloy wheels, LED Daytime Running Lights just below the headlamps, rear tyre hugger, ventilated disc brakes and tall windscreen.

The Bajaj Pulsar RS400 will be based on the Dominar 400 as far as mechanicals are concerned and could draw design influence from the same model. It will likely adapt the same 373.3 cc single-cylinder triple-spark liquid-cooled DOHC fuel-injected engine used in the D400. The same powertrain can also be found in the KTM 390 series in a slightly uprated fashion.

The faired supersport from the Indian manufacturer is expected to kick out 40 PS of maximum power and it will be paired with a six-speed transmission. Both dual-channel ABS system and slipper clutch could be provided as standard. Additionally, expect the RS400 to pack a long list of modern features and the pricing could be in an aggressive manner as well.

Some of the key equipment likely onboard the Bajaj Pulsar RS400 are twin LED headlamps, LED tail lamp and blinkers, an all-digital instrumentation derived from the naked D400, sporty body graphics, USD front forks, monoshock rear suspension, split seats, clip-on handlebars, rear set footpegs offering aggressive rider’s triangle and so on.