Bajaj Pulsar RS400 Global Debut In August 2020 – Report

The Pulsar RS400 could mark the re-entry of Bajaj Auto in the Indonesian market, and the brand will aim to follow a market-centric approach this time

According to iwanbanaran’s report, Bajaj Auto is working on launching the Pulsar RS400 for the Indonesian market in August this year. Not much details are available about the motorcycle currently, but it is being reported that the bike could feature a lower saddle height and more comfortable riding ergonomics, which would make it attract a wider group of audience in the country.

As of now, the Pulsar RS200 is the only fully-faired motorcycle that the company retails, but the RS400 could change things for the homegrown carmaker. While the Pulsar RS200 is a pretty popular motorcycle, it doesn’t seem to impress everyone because of its outright styling, including the crystal LED taillights. Also, the fairing seems too big for the motorcycle.

Hence, Bajaj Auto will likely follow a different approach while designing the Pulsar RS400. The RS400 will likely be equipped with twin LED headlamps integrated with LED daytime running lamps, LED tail lamps and a split seat with split grab rails for the pillion.

Powering the fully-faired motorcycle could be the Dominar 400’s 373.3 cc single-cylinder, 4 stroke, DOHC, 4-valve, liquid-cooled, Triple Spark, fuel-injected motor. This said motor puts out 40 PS of maximum power at 8650 rpm, along with 35 Nm of peak torque which is available at 7000 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with, along with a slipper clutch.

Currently, Bajaj Auto has no footprint in Indonesia. The two-wheeler manufacturer had originally entered the country back in 2005, but had failed to make an impact on their market. However, a newer approach with motorcycles specifically developed keeping in mind the market’s requirements.

Bajaj currently retails the Pulsar range in India at a starting price of Rs 70,995 for the Pulsar 125, while the flagship RS200 is priced at Rs 1.48 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi). The range currently includes 150, 150 Neon, 150 Twin Disc, NS160, 180F, 220F, NS200, and the aforementioned two motorcycles.