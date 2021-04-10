Bajaj Pulsar Range Prices Increased Again – 150, 180, RS 200, 220

Bajaj Pulsar range comprising Pulsar 125, Pulsar 150, Pulsar 180, Pulsar 220F, NS 160, NS 200 and RS 200 have witnessed a price increase yet again

Since the beginning of this calendar year, we have seen two-wheeler manufacturers hiking pricing of their domestic range seeking various reasons many times. The latest round of price hikes has arrived and Royal Enfield has increased the asking price of the Bullet 350 Electric start by over Rs. 10,000 on-road and the Meteor 350 has seen a rise of up to Rs. 6,000.

Even the minimum price hike was around Rs. 4,000. KTM India has sent shockwaves by increasing the price of the entry-level Duke 125 close to Rs. 9,000 as it currently costs around Rs. 1.61 lakh and the RC 125, by up to Rs. 7,700, at 1.70 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom New Delhi). Husqvarna Motorcycles debuted in India back in December 2019 with the Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 at a staring price of Rs. 1.80 lakh.

Courtesy of the latest price hike, they are now priced at Rs. 1.98 lakh and Rs. 1.99 lakh respectively (ex-showroom). Bajaj Auto could not stay away from the price hike either as the Pulsar range has been impacted heavily with prices going up to Rs. 5,000 for the flagship RS200 supersport.

The entry-level Pulsar 125, Pulsar 125 Split Seat and Pulsar 150 Neon have witnessed a price hike of Rs. 1,747 respectively as they range between Rs. 73,363 for the drum-spec Pulsar 125 and Rs. 95,872 for the Pulsar 150 Neon. The popular Pulsar 150 costs Rs. 1,01,818 after the latest hike (ex-showroom).

The Pulsar 150 Twin Disc and Pulsar 180 have also seen a price hike of Rs. 1,757 and they costs Rs. 1,04,819 and Rs. 1,09,651 respectively (ex-showroom). The Bajaj Pulsar 220F is currently priced at Rs. 1,28,250 as it has seen a hike of Rs. 3,002 while the naked NS 160 and NS 200 carry respective price tags of Rs. 1,11,834 and Rs. 1,35,226 (ex-showroom).

They have undergone a hike of Rs. 1,748 and Rs. 2,004. The homegrown manufacturer recently introduced new colour schemes for the NS 160, NS 200 and RS 200 while the Pulsar range also gained new paint jobs. Following the price hike of Rs. 5,005, the RS 200 faired motorcycle costs Rs. 1.57 lakh.

The alarming price increase and ever surging fuel prices may only get worse in the coming months.