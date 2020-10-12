Bajaj Pulsar Range October 2020 Price List – 125, 150, 160, 180, 200

The Bajaj Pulsar range currently consists of nine motorcycles, priced between Rs 72,122 and Rs 1.52 lakh (ex-showroom), ranging from 124.4 cc to 199.5 cc

Bajaj Auto’s Pulsar range is one of the most popular motorcycles in the Indian market, and the homegrown motorcycle manufacturer offers a total of nine bikes under it. While prices of the entire Pulsar range were hiked when they were updated to comply with the stringent BS6 emission norms earlier this year, Bajaj hasn’t refrained from introducing subsequent price hikes for the bikes in the months that followed.

Hence, it becomes difficult to keep up with the updated price of Bajaj’s motorcycles. In order to make it easier for you, we have compiled an updated price list of the Pulsar range in the month of October 2020, take a look –

Model Engine specifications Price* Pulsar 125 124.4 cc | 12 PS | 11 Nm Rs 72,122 Pulsar 150 Neon 149.5 cc | 14 PS | 13.25 Nm Rs 92,627 Pulsar 150 149.5 cc | 14 PS | 13.25 Nm Rs 99,584 Pulsar 150 Twin Disc 149.5 cc | 14 PS | 13.25 Nm Rs 1,03,482 Pulsar NS160 160.3 cc | 17.2 PS | 14.6 Nm Rs 1,08,589 Pulsar 180F 178.6 cc | 17.02 PS | 14.52 Nm Rs 1,13,018 Pulsar 220F 220 cc | 20.4 PS | 18.55 Nm Rs 1,23,245 Pulsar NS200 199.5 cc | 24.5 PS | 18.5 Nm Rs 1,31,219 Pulsar RS200 199.5 cc | 24.5 PS | 18.7 Nm Rs 1,52,179

*All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

The Pulsar 125 is the entry point to the Pulsar range, and has been currently priced from Rs 72,122 (ex-showroom). It gets a 124.4 cc engine that makes 12 PS and 11 Nm. Then comes the 150 cc range, which currently consists of 150 Neon, 150 as well as 150 Twin Disc. The three bikes draw power from the same 149.5 cc single-cylinder engine rated at 14 PS/13.25 Nm, and have been priced at Rs 92,627, Rs 99,584 and Rs 1,03,482 (ex-showroom) in October 2020 respectively.

The Pulsar NS160 comes equipped with a 160.3 cc oil-cooled single-cylinder motor that belts out 17.2 PS of maximum power, as well as 14.6 Nm of peak torque. Bajaj retails the Pulsar NS160 at a base price of Rs 1,08,589 (ex-showroom). The NS160 is followed by the 180F and 220F in the Bajaj Pulsar line-up.

The 180F makes use of a 178.6 cc engine rated at 17.02 PS/14.52 Nm, while the 220F draws power from a 220 cc 4-stroke, 2-valve, Twin Spark DTS-i FI, oil-cooled motor that generates 20.4 PS and 18.55 Nm torque. The two bikes have been priced at Rs 1,13,018 and Rs 1,23,245 (ex-showroom) respectively.

The Pulsar NS200 is the flagship naked street motorcycle in its Pulsar line-up, while the RS 200 is the most premium Pulsar bike currently on sale in India. The NS200 gets a 199.5 cc engine that puts out 24.5 PS of max power and 18.5 Nm of peak torque, while the RS200 uses the same engine to produce 24.5 PS and 18.7 Nm. The NS200 has been priced at Rs 1,31,219, while the RS200 retails at Rs 1,52,179 (both prices, ex-showroom).