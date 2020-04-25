Bajaj Pulsar Range Mar 2020 Sales Analysis – 125, 150, 180F, NS200, 220F

The 150 cc version of the Pulsar was the most sold Bajaj in March 2020 as the brand finished third in the overall manufacturers’ standings

Bajaj Auto was the third best-selling two-wheeler manufacturer in the country for the month of March 2020. The homegrown brand registered a total of 98,412 units last month as against 2,20,213 units during the same period in 2019 with Year-on-Year negative sales growth of just over 55 per cent.

The Chakan-based manufacturer endured a really tough month just as other two-wheeler makers due to the dire social and economic conditions prevailing in the country. Bajaj secured 11.35 per cent market share last month with a YoY drop of nearly 4 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Since Platina and CT100 recorded massive sales declines of 66 per cent and 57 per cent respectively in March 2020, the Pulsar series took the honours as the most sold within the brand’s domestic lineup. It is worth noting that except Avenger 180, no other Bajaj motorcycle posted positive sales growth last month.

Bajaj Pulsar Model (+/-%) March 2020 March 2019 Bajaj Pulsar 150 (-71%) 24,305 83,228 Bajaj Pulsar 125 15,059 0 Bajaj Pulsar 180 + 200 NS (-52%) 7,415 15,304 Bajaj Pulsar 220 (-30%) 4,675 6,724

The highly popular Pulsar 150 led the way as a total of 24,305 units were sold against 83,228 units during the same period in 2019 with a massive year-on-year negative sales growth of 71 per cent. Ever since going on sale, the Pulsar 125 has eaten into the volume numbers of its bigger 150 cc sibling and last month was no different.

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 motorcycle garnered a total of 15,059 units in March 2020. The combined sales of the Pulsar 180 and Pulsar NS 200, as well as perhaps the RS 200, stood at 7,415 units as against 15,304 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a huge YoY sales drop of 52 per cent.

The Pulsar 220 recorded 4,675 units last month as against 6,724 units during the same period in 2019 with negative sales growth of 30 per cent. The industry scenario could improve later this year when the social life is back to normal and until then, the two-wheeler manufacturers are selling their models online as they can be booked with an initial token.